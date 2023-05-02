SES O3b mPOWER to Offer Mission Microwave Ka-Band Block Converters on User Terminals
O3B mPOWER customers will benefit from improvements in Size, Weight, Power and efficiency in high throughput user terminals.
Cypress, CA, May 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Mission Microwave Technologies, LLC, a manufacturer Gallium Nitride (GaN) based Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPAs) and Block Upconverters (BUCs) has confirmed that SES has selected their 40-watt Ka-band BUC for use in high throughput customer user terminals for SES’s second generation medium earth orbit (MEO) system -- O3b mPOWER. The order follows several years of work between the companies to implement advanced solid state technologies into the O3b mPOWER system.
With O3b mPOWER’s industry’s best throughput, predictable performance and high availability services, SES customers will be able to enjoy unrivalled performance networks and support their most critical operations and grow their revenue streams. The O3b mPOWER system can deliver connectivity services ranging from tens of megabits to multiple gigabits per second.
Mission Microwave VP of Sales and Marketing Steve Richeson commented, “SES’s engineering team worked closely with us to bring Mission Microwave BUC to the O3b mPOWER terminal family. Customers, especially those from governments and institutions, expect a high level of performance and reliability from both companies and the unique solution developed by Mission Microwave for this challenging application will contribute to the success of the O3b mPOWER network.”
“We challenged Mission Microwave to offer a high-performance and competitively priced BUC for our user terminal partners, and are pleased that they have successfully managed to expand the gateway and user terminal offerings that will provide our O3b mPOWER customers the freedom of choice when setting up their own network,” said Saba Wehbe, Vice President of Service Engineering & Delivery at SES.
With O3b mPOWER’s industry’s best throughput, predictable performance and high availability services, SES customers will be able to enjoy unrivalled performance networks and support their most critical operations and grow their revenue streams. The O3b mPOWER system can deliver connectivity services ranging from tens of megabits to multiple gigabits per second.
Mission Microwave VP of Sales and Marketing Steve Richeson commented, “SES’s engineering team worked closely with us to bring Mission Microwave BUC to the O3b mPOWER terminal family. Customers, especially those from governments and institutions, expect a high level of performance and reliability from both companies and the unique solution developed by Mission Microwave for this challenging application will contribute to the success of the O3b mPOWER network.”
“We challenged Mission Microwave to offer a high-performance and competitively priced BUC for our user terminal partners, and are pleased that they have successfully managed to expand the gateway and user terminal offerings that will provide our O3b mPOWER customers the freedom of choice when setting up their own network,” said Saba Wehbe, Vice President of Service Engineering & Delivery at SES.
Contact
Mission Microwave Technologies, LLCContact
Steve Richeson, VP Sales & Marketing
(951) 893-4679
www.missionmicrowave.com
Steve Richeson, VP Sales & Marketing
(951) 893-4679
www.missionmicrowave.com
Categories