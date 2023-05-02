Gary Oppenheimer, of AmpleHarvest.org, Speaking About Hunger and Food Waste Innovations in Indian Country at National Anti-Hunger Policy Conference on May 7-9, 2023
Newfoundland, NJ, May 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- AmpleHarvest.org founder Gary Oppenheimer has been invited to speak at the National Anti-Hunger Policy Conference from May 7-9, 2023. The conference, which will be held in Washington, D.C., brings together advocates, policymakers, and experts in the fight against hunger.
Oppenheimer's talk will focus on the role of technology in addressing food waste and hunger, especially in Indian Country. He will highlight AmpleHarvest.org's innovative approach to connecting food pantries with local gardeners to help distribute their surplus harvests to those in need.
"Food waste is a major problem in our country, and it's one that we can solve with the help of information technology," said Oppenheimer. "By using AmpleHarvest.org, we can make sure that surplus garden harvests are put to good use and that families in need have access to fresh, healthy food."
“Native American Reservations present a number of infrastructure challenges that have stymied other programs,” he noted. “AmpleHarvest.org’s expertise in solving logistical problems will enable any gardener on any Reservation to share their bounty for years to come.”
He will be joined by AmpleHarvest.org advisor Chief Henry Red Cloud (Oglala Lakota) from the Pine Ridge Reservation in S. Dakota, whose work has been recognized by numerous organizations and publications, including the White House Champion of Change for Sustainable and Climate-Smart Agriculture award. He has also been featured on CNN, NBC News, and in The New York Times.
The National Anti-Hunger Policy Conference, co-sponsored by the Food Research & Action Center and Feeding America, and in cooperation with the National CACFP Forum is an annual event that brings together anti-hunger advocates from across the country to discuss policy solutions and best practices for ending hunger in the United States. This year's conference will feature a range of speakers and workshops, focused on topics such as nutrition assistance programs, school meals, and food waste reduction.
Oppenheimer's talk is scheduled for May 7, and he will be available for questions and interviews throughout the conference. To learn more about AmpleHarvest.org and Gary Oppenheimer's work, please visit www.AmpleHarvest.org/about-us. Register for the conference (in person or virtually) at www.antihungerpolicyconference.org/registration.
