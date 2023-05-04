Gary Oppenheimer, of AmpleHarvest.org, Speaking About Information and Faith-Based Solutions to Combat Food Waste and Hunger at 2023 International Gleaning Symposium
Newfoundland, NJ, May 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- AmpleHarvest.org founder and executive director Gary Oppenheimer has been invited to speak at the 2023 International Gleaning Symposium, which will take place May 3-5, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Oppenheimer, a leading advocate for reducing food waste and increasing food security, will be sharing his expertise on the crucial role of information and faith based solutions in addressing these challenges. His organization, AmpleHarvest.org, connects home gardeners with local food pantries and has helped to provide fresh, healthy produce to millions of people across the United States.
The International Gleaning Symposium brings together speakers to present and share ideas on how to organize and improve gleaning programs. They focus on empowering individuals to strengthen their communities while reducing food waste. The event will include workshops, panel discussions, and networking opportunities aimed at promoting collaboration and driving progress in the fight against hunger.
Oppenheimer's participation in the symposium promises to be a highlight of the event, as he brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table. His passion for reducing food waste and increasing access to fresh, healthy food has inspired countless individuals and organizations to take action on these critical issues.
“Over the past 14 years, an increasing number of food industry leaders, nonprofits, government officials and others have been tackling the issue of food waste in America. One critical group – the faith community – has been largely absent from the conversation, until now,” said AmpleHarvest.org’s founder and executive director Gary Oppenheimer. “Since 70% of America’s food pantries are located in houses of worship, faith leaders are critical partners in helping get that excess food to hungry families. We knew we should invite clergy of all religions to learn, and then speak from their own faith perspectives, about food waste.”
Oppenheimer himself is excited for the opportunity to connect with fellow experts and advocates in the field. "I am honored to be invited to speak at the International Gleaning Symposium and look forward to sharing my experiences and learning from others," he said. "Together, we can make a real difference in the fight against hunger and food waste."
The 2023 International Gleaning Symposium promises to be a dynamic and informative event, bringing together some of the brightest minds in the field to share ideas and strategies for creating a more just and sustainable food system. With Gary Oppenheimer in attendance, attendees can expect to be inspired and informed by one of the most passionate and knowledgeable voices in the movement.
Gary Oppenheimer
267-536-9880
AmpleHarvest.org/presskit
Follow AmpleHarvest.org at Twitter.com/AmpleHarvest, Facebook.com/AmpleHarvest.org
