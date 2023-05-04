Revolutionary Buoy App Aims to Support Educators in the Face of Mounting Challenges

Teacher Appreciation Week is May 8-12. Parents are looking for something that will mean more than yet another coffee mug or gift card. Fortunately an educator has invented an app that will help teachers feel appreciated instantly-for free. Instead of special messages getting drowned by their other emails, texts & voicemails about end of year testing, report cards, and meeting reminders - the Buoy app helps teachers have one place to store them for quick access when they need a lift.