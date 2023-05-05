SendSites Expands Its Global Reach as an Exhibitor at HITEC Toronto 2023
Vail, CO, May 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- SendSites announced today that they will be an exhibitor at the 2023 HITEC® Toronto Convention June 26-29, 2023. Attended by thousands of hospitality professionals from over sixty countries, HITEC® Toronto will give SendSites the opportunity to stand out as a leader in online proposal software and to enhance its global visibility.
Hosted by the international non-profit HFTP (Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals), HITEC® Toronto is the world’s largest hospitality technology conference. The event offers attendees essential education, access to top technology industry experts, and the resources to improve company bottom-lines.
“HITEC® will be a great event for SendSites to connect with current and future customers. Not only does the event allow us to drive new sales, it also enables us to continue building strong relationships in the hospitality industry.” - Theron Gore, founder of SendSites
More than a common opportunity, HITEC® Toronto is the place to be for serious players in hospitality. SendSites will take its place among sponsors like Salesforce, Amadeus, and Tripleseat to showcase its corner on the proposal software market.
About SendSites
SendSites is online proposal software designed specifically for group sales teams in hospitality. Custom themes, room block grids, embedded virtual tours, videos and images all work together to create engaging, one-of-a-kind proposals to capture the attention of prospective meeting planners. Real-time analytics and click-stream details reveal engagement to tailor follow-up.
“We recently rolled out SendSites for the sales teams at Arizona Grand Resort and Spa and all the hotels in the Classic Hotels collection.
“SendSites allows us to customize the proposal to fit each customer’s needs, simplifying the way our customers envision their events at our resorts. The more effective we are with matching their vision to our proposal, the better our win rate.” - Crystal Boisvert, Director of Sales for Classic Hotels
For more information about SendSites, visit SendSites.com.
