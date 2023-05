Gerald W. Bouvier, Jr. Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide

Jamestown, NY, May 05, 2023 --( PR.com )-- Gerald W. Bouvier Jr. of Jamestown, New York, has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Information Technology.About Gerald W. Bouvier, Jr.Gerald W. Bouvier, Jr. is the owner of JB CNC Repair, located in Jamestown, New York. His company provides computer and electronics repair services. With almost 40 years experience, Bouvier is responsible for CNC repairs, specializing in troubleshooting and repairing computer and electronic products built by Anilam Electronics.Prior to opening his own business, Bouvier was employed by Anilam for 34 years. During that time, he attended Alan Bradley PLC program training to obtain his certification in AB SLC 500 programming. He also went to IBM training and is certified as a value added dealer. One of his roles at Anilam was as the supervisor in charge of the CAD/CAM department, where he set up and tested IBM and other industry built computers to work with the Anilam Electronics brand name cad systems. He was also responsible for trouble shooting the CNC’S built by Anilam Electronics over the phone. In 2002, he transferred to Anilam Electronics in Jamestown NY. Bouvier then opened his own business in 2019.Bouvier began his career at X-Ray company XRC Inc. where he started out building and testing X-Ray machines. He eventually went on to test and calibrate X-ray machines with the X-Ray tube.Born on January 26, 1959 in Miami, Florida, Gerald is a past treasurer for the Lower Lake Area Men’s Association. In his spare time, he enjoys bowling, dancing, tennis and swimming.For more information, visit: https://www.jbcncrepairllc.com.About Strathmore’s Who’s Who WorldwideStrathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government, and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians, and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all the networking, exposure, and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.