Joe Madison Receives the American Red Cross Harriman Award for Exemplary Volunteer Service
Washington, DC, May 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The American Red Cross is proud to announce that Joe Madison has been unanimously chosen to receive the prestigious Harriman Award for Exemplary Volunteer Service. The award is the highest recognition of volunteer service within the organization.
"We crown Mr. Madison volunteer extraordinaire," said Bonnie McElveen-Hunter, a spokesperson for the American Red Cross. "We acknowledge his significant and continuing contributions – most noteworthy in the wisdom, work and wealth he has given to the American Red Cross over the past decade. No one could be more deserving than Mr. Madison who has always amplified our important message and made us better."
The Harriman Award for Exemplary Volunteer Service recognizes individuals who demonstrate outstanding leadership, volunteer service, and dedication to the American Red Cross. The award is named after the late Mrs. E. Roland Harriman, who was a recognized leader, philanthropist, and volunteer within the organization.
Mr. Madison, a human rights activist and popular morning host on Sirius XM Radio, received the award during the Leadership Awards Luncheon, which was held on April 26 in Washington, DC.
For further information about the American Red Cross, please visit the organization's website at www.redcross.org. You can also find out more about Mr. Madison at www.joemadison.com.
"We crown Mr. Madison volunteer extraordinaire," said Bonnie McElveen-Hunter, a spokesperson for the American Red Cross. "We acknowledge his significant and continuing contributions – most noteworthy in the wisdom, work and wealth he has given to the American Red Cross over the past decade. No one could be more deserving than Mr. Madison who has always amplified our important message and made us better."
The Harriman Award for Exemplary Volunteer Service recognizes individuals who demonstrate outstanding leadership, volunteer service, and dedication to the American Red Cross. The award is named after the late Mrs. E. Roland Harriman, who was a recognized leader, philanthropist, and volunteer within the organization.
Mr. Madison, a human rights activist and popular morning host on Sirius XM Radio, received the award during the Leadership Awards Luncheon, which was held on April 26 in Washington, DC.
For further information about the American Red Cross, please visit the organization's website at www.redcross.org. You can also find out more about Mr. Madison at www.joemadison.com.
Contact
Samuel NassauContact
202-215-8076
www.joemadison.com
202-215-8076
www.joemadison.com
Categories