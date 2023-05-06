Celebrate the King's Coronation at Houston Jewelry
Celebrate the King's Coronation by visiting Houston Jewelry and seeing the only life sized replicas of the Crown Jewels in Texas.
Houston, TX, May 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- You don’t have to live in London to celebrate the King of England’s Coronation this weekend. The Crown Jewels are right here in Houston, Texas. Join Houston Jewelry this Saturday May 6, 2023 in celebration of His Majesty King Charles III Coronation.
Houston Jewelry has installed a permanent free exhibit of life size replicas of the Crown Jewels of England, as well as replicas of some of the most famous jewels in the world, such as the Hope Diamond, and the Queen of Bavaria's Crown. The exhibit also features examples of genuine British Orders & Decorations crafted in precious metals by the Crown Jewelers and presented by the Crown, as well a piece of jewelry owned by King Edward VIII. This unique exhibit is the only one of its kind in the United States where one can examine in person, exact life-sized replicas the Regalia that will be used for the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III on May the 6 2023 in Westminster Abbey.
Bring the entire family out for a day of celebration and photo opportunities with the Crown Jewels.
Learn more about Houston Jewelry and the Crown Jewel Collection, visit
www.houstonjewelry.com/crown-jewels.php
