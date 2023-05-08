Spool Announces New Partnership with Kunji Finance Ahead of Spool V2 Release
A Strategic collaboration to enhance DeFi investment products and user experience.
Hong Kong, Hong Kong S.A.R., May 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Spool is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Kunji Finance as they approach the launch of the much-anticipated Spool V2. Built on Arbitrum, Kunji provides crypto investment options akin to crypto hedge funds without custody, entry barriers, or limitations. As a DeFi infrastructure solution, Spool empowers users to create and invest in risk-managed and auto-compounding products, providing access to a variety of DeFi yield farms.
In the initial phase of the partnership, Kunji will allocate funds not currently under active management to Spool Smart Vaults and integrate with Spool for the yield component of their strategy.
Anurag Dixit, founder of Kunji expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating: “This partnership will help us increase our capital efficiency, by providing an additional avenue for asset allocation and create a win-win situation for both the communities. This partnership marks a major step forward in our mission to provide the only viable and decentralized alternative to hedge funds to the retail investors and help them grow their crypto wealth through high performing actively managed strategies.”
This collaboration is expected to result in further announcements leading up to the Spool V2 release. As part of the partnership, Spool will also participate in an AMA session for the Kunji community.
Jacopo Buriollo, Head of Blockchain Marketing at Spool, shared his insights, saying:
“We are delighted to join forces with Kunji Finance, a partnership that aligns with our vision of democratizing access to DeFi investment opportunities. As an emerging player in the crypto investment landscape, Kunji shares our commitment to innovation and creating value for users. By integrating with Spool, Kunji will enhance its capital efficiency and expand its reach. We are proud and excited to embark on this journey with Kunji Finance, and we eagerly anticipate the mutual growth and success that lies ahead."
To attend the AMA, where Joshua Bate, Spool’s Head of DeFi BD will answer questions from the Kunji team and community. Check Twitter page for more details.
About Spool
Spool is a DeFi infrastructure solution that empowers users to create and invest in risk-managed and auto-compounding products, providing access to a variety of DeFi yield farms. With the upcoming Spool V2, the platform will offer innovative technology solutions for institutions seeking to develop DeFi investment products for themselves and their clients.
About Kunji Finance
Kunji Finance is a non-custodial, multi-strategy decentralized asset management platform built on the Arbitrum chain. Kunji enables users to invest in highly liquid coins and tokens through expert-curated strategies, providing crypto investment options akin to crypto hedge funds without custody, entry barriers, or limitations.
In the initial phase of the partnership, Kunji will allocate funds not currently under active management to Spool Smart Vaults and integrate with Spool for the yield component of their strategy.
Anurag Dixit, founder of Kunji expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating: “This partnership will help us increase our capital efficiency, by providing an additional avenue for asset allocation and create a win-win situation for both the communities. This partnership marks a major step forward in our mission to provide the only viable and decentralized alternative to hedge funds to the retail investors and help them grow their crypto wealth through high performing actively managed strategies.”
This collaboration is expected to result in further announcements leading up to the Spool V2 release. As part of the partnership, Spool will also participate in an AMA session for the Kunji community.
Jacopo Buriollo, Head of Blockchain Marketing at Spool, shared his insights, saying:
“We are delighted to join forces with Kunji Finance, a partnership that aligns with our vision of democratizing access to DeFi investment opportunities. As an emerging player in the crypto investment landscape, Kunji shares our commitment to innovation and creating value for users. By integrating with Spool, Kunji will enhance its capital efficiency and expand its reach. We are proud and excited to embark on this journey with Kunji Finance, and we eagerly anticipate the mutual growth and success that lies ahead."
To attend the AMA, where Joshua Bate, Spool’s Head of DeFi BD will answer questions from the Kunji team and community. Check Twitter page for more details.
About Spool
Spool is a DeFi infrastructure solution that empowers users to create and invest in risk-managed and auto-compounding products, providing access to a variety of DeFi yield farms. With the upcoming Spool V2, the platform will offer innovative technology solutions for institutions seeking to develop DeFi investment products for themselves and their clients.
About Kunji Finance
Kunji Finance is a non-custodial, multi-strategy decentralized asset management platform built on the Arbitrum chain. Kunji enables users to invest in highly liquid coins and tokens through expert-curated strategies, providing crypto investment options akin to crypto hedge funds without custody, entry barriers, or limitations.
Contact
Kunji FinanceContact
Sangam Bharti
+917782810989
kunji.finance
Spool Contact:
Joshua Bate
Head of DeFi BD
joshua@spool.fi
Sangam Bharti
+917782810989
kunji.finance
Spool Contact:
Joshua Bate
Head of DeFi BD
joshua@spool.fi
Categories