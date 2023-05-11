BidsCube Invites Advertising Market Players to the VideoWeek Villa at Cannes Lions 2023

BidsCube, a programmatic advertising company, partners with VideoWeek Villa for Cannes Lions 2023. The event provides networking opportunities, special gatherings, and a chance to meet industry leaders. BidsCube invites partners to schedule meetings with its specialists in advance for a personalized experience. The company's attendance demonstrates its commitment to pushing programmatic advertising boundaries and providing value to clients. Visit the website for details and meeting arrangements.