BidsCube Invites Advertising Market Players to the VideoWeek Villa at Cannes Lions 2023
BidsCube, a programmatic advertising company, partners with VideoWeek Villa for Cannes Lions 2023. The event provides networking opportunities, special gatherings, and a chance to meet industry leaders. BidsCube invites partners to schedule meetings with its specialists in advance for a personalized experience. The company's attendance demonstrates its commitment to pushing programmatic advertising boundaries and providing value to clients. Visit the website for details and meeting arrangements.
New York, NY, May 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- BidsCube is thrilled to declare its residential partnership with VideoWeek Villa for the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. As a full-stack programmatic advertising company that provides cutting-edge digital advertising solutions for agencies and brands, participating in such an event is the best way to prove an industry impact.
This prestigious event, scheduled from June 19 to 23, 2023, is widely recognized for drawing the most bright brains and cutting-edge ideas in advertising.
A series of special events will occur in the VideoWeek Villa in Cannes, providing guests with a perfect chance to network, exchange knowledge, and explore potential partnerships with industry pioneers. BidsCube invites its partners and other advertising industry companies to schedule meetings with its specialists at the VideoWeek Villa in advance to ensure a personalized experience and exceptional networking opportunities. Guests will gain exclusive insights into programmatic advertising and interact with industry leaders.
The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity hosts a top-tier event that draws advertising professionals worldwide. BidsCube's attendance at the festival demonstrates the company's dedication to pushing the boundaries of programmatic advertising and offering outstanding value to its partners and clients. BidsCube's team is enthusiastic about stimulating conversations on the latest opportunities and challenges in AdTech, especially solutions for advertisers and agencies.
Check out the website for additional details on BidsCube and to arrange a meeting while attending Cannes Lions Festival.
https://www.cannes.bidscube.com
