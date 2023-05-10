Avalon Soulette Brown Honored as a Woman of the Month for March 2023 by P.O.W.E.R. - Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Belleville, NJ, May 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Avalon Soulette Brown of Belleville, New Jersey has been honored as a Woman of the Month for April 2023 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and great success in the field of healthcare.
About Avalon Soulette Brown
After working for over four decades in the field of healthcare, Avalon Soulette Brown has retired as of April 1 of this year. Avalon was a nurse and was an infection control preventionist with University Hospital, based in Newark, New Jersey. During her first 18 years, Brown worked on a post-op GI/GU surgical floor. For the next 20 years, she worked in the field of dialysis. While working in the dialysis field, she held several titles including charge nurse, anemia manager, kidney transplant designee, infection control nurse, vascular access nurse, urea clearance nurse, and spent 3 years as a clinical manager. She also worked in home care, per diem.
“I find joy in comforting those in their time of need. My goal is to spread as much love as I can,” said Brown.
In addition to her nursing career, Avalon is an author and has co-authored six anthologies. With two children, seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren, she has written numerous books using her grandchildren as the characters including “That Needle is Not for Me,” “Mommy, Why do I have a Cold,” “My Dad & the Big Machine,” “Ben There's a Mouse in the House,” and “The Church That I Love,” “Ja’Quay The Fearless Ant Leader.” She hopes these books will serve as her legacy. Brown has also written “Avalon's Spiritual Poetry,” and a memoir entitled, “It Was the Devil All Along.”
Avalon earned her L.P.N. from Essex County Tech in 1983, her A.S.N. from Essex County College in 1992, and her B.S.N. from Regis University in 2017. She belongs to the American Nurses Association.
In her retirement, Avalon will keep busy doing the things she loves including outdoors activities, arts and crafts, writing books, and going to church.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
