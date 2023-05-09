First-of-Its-Kind Mobile App Leverages the Power of AI to Create Product Descriptions for Anyone in the Ecommerce Industry
Magiscriptor allows anyone to create the most diverse and SEO friendly product descriptions in seconds, complete with SEO optimization and plagiarism-free guarantee.
Brooklyn, NY, May 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- A first-of-its-kind mobile app has launched for anyone in the world of e-Commerce that helps generate product descriptions for saving time and money. Called the Magiscriptor, the App was created by Michael Chierchio, a tech-savvy entrepreneur and productivity expert. The mobile application leverages A.I. technology to write diverse and SEO-friendly product descriptions, giving brands the voice they need to boost sales and sustain their brand visibility.
The App focuses on writing helpful suitable descriptions for product listings, and works for anyone trying to sell on Poshmark, Mercari, eBay, Depop, Etsy, Shopify, Woocommerce, Facebook Marketplace, REDBUBBLE, or any other sales platform.
“I first came up with the idea when my wife was selling clothing on Poshmark and taking hours to write product descriptions,” says Michael Chiercio, Magiscriptor creator. “In the world of e-Commerce, writing descriptive product descriptions can be the key to everything. That is why many businesses spend a fortune trying to get the best writers on their teams. This also improves your brand and product visibility on search engines.”
Magiscriptor is extremely easy to use, in literally seconds, it can generate an entire brand new product description for one’s listing. All it takes is three or four keywords to generate a two-or-three paragraph "near genius" description.
Some of the app features, include:
· Helps to make a unique description for your products by writing 100 percent SEO optimized descriptions;
· Creates fresh and unique content on every click and ranks higher with the proper amount of keywords placed in the correct spots inside product descriptions;
· Friendly and easy-to-use interface is designed to drive conversions and boost sales; and
· Provide an "Add Tone" feature where user change the content behavior as per their need whether it is professional, formal, informal, attractive, etc.
“Through the power of artificial intelligence, the Magiscriptor, researches thousands of websites before generating text, which is not manually possible. Hence the content generated is more effective than the content writer’s version of the same. SEOs, content producers, PPC managers. Chatbots, email marketers etc., can make use of Magiscriptor and gain in terms of audience and sales conversion,” said Chierchio.
Magiscriptor is available on the Google play store and Apple store. Magiscriptor is free to download and use with initial credits, and starts at $4.99 for 100 credits. A network connection is also required. Extra credits can be earned on referrals to friends and family.
About Magiscriptor
Magiscriptor is a mobile app that uses A.I. technology to write the most diverse and SEO friendly product descriptions. These product descriptions can be used on multiple platforms such as Poshmark, Mercari, Depop, Etsy, Shopify, Ali-Express, Ebay, Grailed, Amazon, Facebook Marketplace, Carousell, Curtsey, Kidizen and many many more, essentially any platform you can sell on. Created by Michael Chierchio, a tech-savvy entrepreneur and productivity expert. For more information, visit, www.magiscriptor.com.
