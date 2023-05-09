Nationally Recognized RESTORE Hair Transplant & Restoration Joins NYC
Dr. Glen Ross of New York City and RESTORE team up to tackle balding.
New York, NY, May 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- RESTORE Hair, the hair restoration company responsible for renewing the hairlines of many of the nation’s top athletes including Deion Sanders, Brian Urlacher, and Zach Johnson, is expanding its practice to New York City in June 2023.
“We’re thrilled to finally be in NYC and to be able to service clients throughout the entire east coast,” said Jordan Sadoff, President and CEO of RESTORE.
Veteran hair restoration surgeon and New York native Dr. Glen Ross will be leading the company’s new location. Similar to other RESTORE locations across the country, their NYC office will offer hair restoration procedures utilizing the “RESTORE NO-SHAVE F.U.E.” method of hair restoration, developed by RESTORE’s Medical Director, Dr. James Harris. This ultra discreet method of hair restoration allows the client to have a procedure without shaving their head, thus getting back to their daily life with minimal downtime.
The RESTORE New York City office is located at 240 W. 37th Street, and the company will also be establishing satellite consultation offices throughout the region. To learn more about the RESTORE New York City office and its services, visit https://restorehair.com/locations/nyc/.
About RESTORE
Headquartered in Oakbrook, Illinois, RESTORE is transforming how people think about and approach hair restoration by breaking down barriers and stigmas about hair loss - especially in men. A pioneer in Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE), the RESTORE team has perfected the use of precise methods and instruments to treat more than 20,000 patients worldwide with a 99.9 percent satisfaction rate, backed by a RESTORE Satisfaction Guarantee. For more information, visit www.restorehair.com or follow the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
