BHHS Preferred Realtor Group Opens New Lakeview Office
New Orleans, LA, May 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Preferred Realtor Group, a leading real estate brokerage ﬁrm, is pleased to announce the opening of their new office in Lakeview at 606 Harrison Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70124.
With four NOLA area offices in Uptown, Northshore, Hammond, and now Lakeview, as well as an office in Gulfport, MS, the group is expanding its reach to better serve its clients.
"We're thrilled to ﬁnally open this new location," said Kelly Serio, part owner of the Lakeview office. Robert VanMeter, also a part owner, added, "Our state-of-the-art office will allow us to provide excellent facilities to both our agents and customers." Together with the rest of the ownership group, Kelly and Robert aimed to create a facility that is functional, attractive, and in touch with the modern-day requirements of their agents.
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is one of the world’s fastest-growing residential real estate brokerage franchise networks, with more than 50,000 real estate professionals, nearly 1,500 offices throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe, and the Middle East, with more than $138 billion in real estate sales volume. The network, among the few organizations entrusted to use the world-renowned Berkshire Hathaway name, brings to the real estate market a deﬁnitive mark of trust, integrity, stability, and longevity.
For more information, contact Rachel Turnage at (504) 799-1702.
