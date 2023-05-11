DOGTV Launches New Program "The Dog Moms" Starring Nationally Renowned Dog Trainers Chrissy Joy and Amber Aquart
The Dog Moms, starring nationally recognized dog trainers Chrissy Joy and Amber Aquart, premieres on National Dog Mom’s Day, May 13, exclusively on DOGTV.
Phoenix, AZ, May 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- DOGTV, a subscription-based content platform designed specifically for dogs and their humans, is excited to announce the launch of a new talk show program, The Dog Moms. Starring nationally recognized dog trainers Chrissy Joy and Amber Aquart, it premieres on National Dog Mom’s Day, May 13 exclusively on DOGTV.
The Dog Moms is a heartwarming, fun, and information-packed talk show where Chrissy and Amber cover topics like grooming, traveling with your dog, behavior issue and so much more. Along with providing insight and tips from their 30+ years of combined experience in the field of dog training, the pair will also field questions from dog parents everywhere. Their infectious high energy and naturally fun nature is sure to make "The Dog Moms" a hit. The pair will air new content weekly with discussion for a podcast set to launch by mid-summer.
“We are thrilled to bring ‘The Dog Moms’ to DOGTV subscribers and welcome Chrissy and Amber to the DOGTV family,” said Beke Lubeach, CEO of DOGTV. “Chrissy and Amber’s passion for dogs is contagious and we know their stories, insights, and tips will resonate with our audience.”
Chrissy is a dog trainer, animal advocate and social media influencer with a social following of over 500k. She is known for her love for dogs and is dedicated to promoting animal welfare. Amber Aquart is a seasoned dog trainer with extensive experience training dogs for film and television productions.
“I'm thrilled to be part of ‘The Dog Moms,’” said Chrissy Joy. “Amber and I have such a great time with our pups, and we hope to inspire and inform viewers on how to care for their furry friends and to make a difference in the lives of dogs everywhere.”
“I am excited to share my love for dogs with DOGTV viewers,” said Amber Aquart, a certified animal trainer, pet expert, and content creator with a social following over 732k. “I’ve made it my mission to provide reliable, easy to understand tips for pet owners everywhere and can’t wait to do that on ‘The Dog Moms.’"
DOGTV, a 24/7 streaming channel, is dedicated to improving the lives of both dogs and their parents with highly accessible, fun programs developed for canine enrichment. DOGTV, which is based on more than 60 scientific studies that determined visual stimuli can impact a dog’s behavior and that exposure to sounds can help dogs become more acclimated to new sounds and reduce anxiety, offers more than 100 programs available via 24/7 cable and streaming channels.
Along with providing science-led enrichment programming for dogs, DOGTV is also continuing to expand its Veterinary Program, providing free content to veterinary hospitals nationwide to help pets in recovery areas, as well as educate pet parents in waiting rooms.
About DOGTV
Launched in 2012, DOGTV is a 24/7 channel with programs scientifically developed to provide the right company for dogs when left alone. Through years of research by some of the world's top pet experts, special content was created to meet specific attributes of a dog's sense of vision and hearing, and support their natural behavior patterns. The result: a confident, happy dog, who's less likely to develop stress, separation anxiety or other related problems. To learn more about DOGTV or follow us on social media, please visit:
Website: www.dogtv.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dogtv
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dogtv/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@dogtvofficial
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/DOGTVWORLD
About Chrissy Joy
Chrissy is a celebrity dog trainer, live performer, studio canine trainer, and educator through demos and workshops. A past equestrian and now dog trainer – she has over two decades of animal training experience. She began her career with a B.S. in Equine Studies and Business. She rescued her first dog, Beasley, in 2014 at a local Pennsylvania rescue after a bustling career with Discovery Channel and a long battle with anxiety and depression. This is the turning point where her life took a change for the better. Her passion for spending time with Beasley and an interest in dog training grew like wildfire. Not too long after she became a Dog Trainer at BFF Pet Services of Brandywine, MD and has become a internationally recognized dog trainer with several award-winning titles:
- 2018 National Stunt Dog Champion
- 2021 International Trick Dog Champion
- Trainer of the Youngest Champion Trick Dog in the world (9 weeks old)
- Trainer of the Second Youngest Champion Trick Dog in the world. (12 weeks)
About Amber Aquart
Amber has made it her mission to provide reliable, easy to understand content for pet owners online. As a certified animal trainer, she has made a commitment to provide the most up-to-date information regarding our pets through continued education. Amber is an experienced speaker, live performer and entertainer, TV & Podcast Personality, and educator with over 12 years of experience professionally training dogs and over 2 decades of experience with animals of all kinds. Amber and her dogs have appeared on Animal Planet, Good Morning America, The Dodo, NBC, ABC, People Magazine and many more on-air segments and news articles. In her spare time, Amber enjoys traveling and hiking with her pets and husband and competing in dog sports such as agility, scent work, frisbee, and dock diving.
The Dog Moms is a heartwarming, fun, and information-packed talk show where Chrissy and Amber cover topics like grooming, traveling with your dog, behavior issue and so much more. Along with providing insight and tips from their 30+ years of combined experience in the field of dog training, the pair will also field questions from dog parents everywhere. Their infectious high energy and naturally fun nature is sure to make "The Dog Moms" a hit. The pair will air new content weekly with discussion for a podcast set to launch by mid-summer.
“We are thrilled to bring ‘The Dog Moms’ to DOGTV subscribers and welcome Chrissy and Amber to the DOGTV family,” said Beke Lubeach, CEO of DOGTV. “Chrissy and Amber’s passion for dogs is contagious and we know their stories, insights, and tips will resonate with our audience.”
Chrissy is a dog trainer, animal advocate and social media influencer with a social following of over 500k. She is known for her love for dogs and is dedicated to promoting animal welfare. Amber Aquart is a seasoned dog trainer with extensive experience training dogs for film and television productions.
“I'm thrilled to be part of ‘The Dog Moms,’” said Chrissy Joy. “Amber and I have such a great time with our pups, and we hope to inspire and inform viewers on how to care for their furry friends and to make a difference in the lives of dogs everywhere.”
“I am excited to share my love for dogs with DOGTV viewers,” said Amber Aquart, a certified animal trainer, pet expert, and content creator with a social following over 732k. “I’ve made it my mission to provide reliable, easy to understand tips for pet owners everywhere and can’t wait to do that on ‘The Dog Moms.’"
DOGTV, a 24/7 streaming channel, is dedicated to improving the lives of both dogs and their parents with highly accessible, fun programs developed for canine enrichment. DOGTV, which is based on more than 60 scientific studies that determined visual stimuli can impact a dog’s behavior and that exposure to sounds can help dogs become more acclimated to new sounds and reduce anxiety, offers more than 100 programs available via 24/7 cable and streaming channels.
Along with providing science-led enrichment programming for dogs, DOGTV is also continuing to expand its Veterinary Program, providing free content to veterinary hospitals nationwide to help pets in recovery areas, as well as educate pet parents in waiting rooms.
About DOGTV
Launched in 2012, DOGTV is a 24/7 channel with programs scientifically developed to provide the right company for dogs when left alone. Through years of research by some of the world's top pet experts, special content was created to meet specific attributes of a dog's sense of vision and hearing, and support their natural behavior patterns. The result: a confident, happy dog, who's less likely to develop stress, separation anxiety or other related problems. To learn more about DOGTV or follow us on social media, please visit:
Website: www.dogtv.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dogtv
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dogtv/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@dogtvofficial
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/DOGTVWORLD
About Chrissy Joy
Chrissy is a celebrity dog trainer, live performer, studio canine trainer, and educator through demos and workshops. A past equestrian and now dog trainer – she has over two decades of animal training experience. She began her career with a B.S. in Equine Studies and Business. She rescued her first dog, Beasley, in 2014 at a local Pennsylvania rescue after a bustling career with Discovery Channel and a long battle with anxiety and depression. This is the turning point where her life took a change for the better. Her passion for spending time with Beasley and an interest in dog training grew like wildfire. Not too long after she became a Dog Trainer at BFF Pet Services of Brandywine, MD and has become a internationally recognized dog trainer with several award-winning titles:
- 2018 National Stunt Dog Champion
- 2021 International Trick Dog Champion
- Trainer of the Youngest Champion Trick Dog in the world (9 weeks old)
- Trainer of the Second Youngest Champion Trick Dog in the world. (12 weeks)
About Amber Aquart
Amber has made it her mission to provide reliable, easy to understand content for pet owners online. As a certified animal trainer, she has made a commitment to provide the most up-to-date information regarding our pets through continued education. Amber is an experienced speaker, live performer and entertainer, TV & Podcast Personality, and educator with over 12 years of experience professionally training dogs and over 2 decades of experience with animals of all kinds. Amber and her dogs have appeared on Animal Planet, Good Morning America, The Dodo, NBC, ABC, People Magazine and many more on-air segments and news articles. In her spare time, Amber enjoys traveling and hiking with her pets and husband and competing in dog sports such as agility, scent work, frisbee, and dock diving.
Contact
DOGTVContact
Geoff Klapisch
408-769-3747
dogtv.com
geoff@dogtv.com
Geoff Klapisch
408-769-3747
dogtv.com
geoff@dogtv.com
Categories