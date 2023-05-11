Alpha Serve Presents the SQL Connector for Jira to Streamline Jira Data Export to SQL Databases
Kyiv, Ukraine, May 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Alpha Serve, as an Atlassian Platinum Marketplace Partner, presented the SQL Connector for Jira app on the Atlassian Marketplace.
The SQL Connector for Jira is a powerful app designed to provide enterprise-level users with the capability to export their Jira data directly to various SQL Databases. This includes PostgreSQL, MS SQL Server, MySQL, MariaDB, Oracle, allowing users to create a unified repository of all their Jira data. By taking advantage of the SQL Connector for Jira, users can enhance their ability to quickly and effectively gain insights from their Jira data, allowing them to understand the relationships between their data better and make more informed decisions. With this new product, Alpha Serve is helping businesses to manage their data better and maximize their productivity.
"The SQL Connector for Jira is another integration app in Alpha Serve's portfolio, designed to help businesses transfer and replicate data from their Jira platform to any other database of their choosing," said Anna Odrynska, CSO at Alpha Serve. "This app provides an effective solution for businesses striving to transfer their data between platforms, eliminating the need for complex and time-consuming processes."
SQL Connector for Jira Key Features include:
Export Jira Core, Jira Work Management, Jira Software & Jira Service Management fields, Custom fields, and data from Leading Atlassian Marketplace Apps.
Wide range of filtering options, including basic filters and the more complex JQL language.
Permission and Sharing settings for multi-user and groups to secure Jira data sharing.
Scheduled auto-refresh to ensure data accuracy for reliable dataflow and efficient operations.
Alpha Serve's new SQL Connector for Jira has demonstrated that the company is committed to helping businesses streamline their data processing needs by leveraging the latest technology and tools. This product has the potential to improve the way IT professionals manage data, allowing them to focus on the more essential aspects of their job and tasks. With this product, Alpha Serve is once again proving itself to be a leader in BI connectors development, already having such robust applications as Power BI Connector for Jira, Tableau Connector for Jira, SAP Analytics Cloud Connector for Jira, BigQuery Connector for Jira, etc. in its portfolio.
Alpha Serve is a Ukrainian software development company that stands out from the rest due to its particular focus on product integrations. As Atlassian Platinum Marketplace Partner, Shopify App Store Developer, ServiceNow Technology Partner, Zendesk App Developer, and monday.com Marketplace Vendor, Alpha Serve is firmly established as one of the most reliable players in the B2B marketplaces market. The company is dedicated to providing innovative and comprehensive software solutions that can meet the needs of even the most demanding customers.
The SQL Connector for Jira is a powerful app designed to provide enterprise-level users with the capability to export their Jira data directly to various SQL Databases. This includes PostgreSQL, MS SQL Server, MySQL, MariaDB, Oracle, allowing users to create a unified repository of all their Jira data. By taking advantage of the SQL Connector for Jira, users can enhance their ability to quickly and effectively gain insights from their Jira data, allowing them to understand the relationships between their data better and make more informed decisions. With this new product, Alpha Serve is helping businesses to manage their data better and maximize their productivity.
"The SQL Connector for Jira is another integration app in Alpha Serve's portfolio, designed to help businesses transfer and replicate data from their Jira platform to any other database of their choosing," said Anna Odrynska, CSO at Alpha Serve. "This app provides an effective solution for businesses striving to transfer their data between platforms, eliminating the need for complex and time-consuming processes."
SQL Connector for Jira Key Features include:
Export Jira Core, Jira Work Management, Jira Software & Jira Service Management fields, Custom fields, and data from Leading Atlassian Marketplace Apps.
Wide range of filtering options, including basic filters and the more complex JQL language.
Permission and Sharing settings for multi-user and groups to secure Jira data sharing.
Scheduled auto-refresh to ensure data accuracy for reliable dataflow and efficient operations.
Alpha Serve's new SQL Connector for Jira has demonstrated that the company is committed to helping businesses streamline their data processing needs by leveraging the latest technology and tools. This product has the potential to improve the way IT professionals manage data, allowing them to focus on the more essential aspects of their job and tasks. With this product, Alpha Serve is once again proving itself to be a leader in BI connectors development, already having such robust applications as Power BI Connector for Jira, Tableau Connector for Jira, SAP Analytics Cloud Connector for Jira, BigQuery Connector for Jira, etc. in its portfolio.
Alpha Serve is a Ukrainian software development company that stands out from the rest due to its particular focus on product integrations. As Atlassian Platinum Marketplace Partner, Shopify App Store Developer, ServiceNow Technology Partner, Zendesk App Developer, and monday.com Marketplace Vendor, Alpha Serve is firmly established as one of the most reliable players in the B2B marketplaces market. The company is dedicated to providing innovative and comprehensive software solutions that can meet the needs of even the most demanding customers.
Contact
Alpha ServeContact
Anna Odrynska
+38 098 03 77 286
https://www.alphaservesp.com
Anna Odrynska
+38 098 03 77 286
https://www.alphaservesp.com
Categories