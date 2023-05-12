All American Tattoo Convention Donates Over 10K After Successful Show
At one of the southeast's largest conventions, the All American Tattoo Convention donated 10,000 to the The 82nd Airborne Association and the Bobby Henline Foundation.
Fayetteville, NC, May 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Labeled as the top event in Fayetteville by USA Today/Fayetteville Observer, the All American Tattoo Convention (AATC) has announced that over $10,000 in donations have been given to charities that assist in helping veterans with combat-related injuries this year alone. AATC was able to hand out two separate checks to the Bobby Henline Foundation and the 82nd Airborne Association of $5,000 each.
The first beneficiary, The Bobby Henline Foundation, was also able to raise $1,110 from their first annual “Deadlifts & Tattoos” powerlifting competition, an event already slated to return and expanded for 2024.
“When we found out we would be receiving a donation this year we were excited, but to get this amount, I am blown away. This one donation covers the full trip with some very deserving veterans and we are so thankful for the patrons and artists who came and met with us, we can't wait to come back in 2024!” - Jamie Neely Henline
With Fort Bragg being the home of The 82nd Airborne Division, the next beneficiary was the all too significant and historic 82nd Airborne Division Association.
“Being able to make a donation to the 82nd Airborne Association was special to me as an Army brat, my dad would still be jumping out of planes if Uncle Sam would let him! He is 82nd through and through and growing up here makes it extra special for our whole team.” - Nicole Harrell, organizer for the All American Tattoo Convention
One of the top priorities of the All American Tattoo Convention is to raise money for non-profits that help veterans with combat-related injuries. Since its founding in 2016, AATC has donated over $80,000 to non-profit organizations and been consistently named one of the top tattoo events nationwide. The organizers for the event have announced the 2024 dates of April 12-14.
Nicole and Ryan Harrell, the founders of the All American Tattoo Convention and the American Tattoo Society, cite their main focus for creating the organizations as giving back to the military community and tattoo industry. To learn more about the All American Tattoo Convention check out their website at www.allamericantattooconvention.com or check them out on social media at AllAmericanTattooConvention.
About American Tattoo Society
American Tattoo Society has a reputation for being the most awarded & highest rated tattoo studios around. We pride ourselves on having not only amazing artists & piercers but on giving you an amazing all-around experience. American Tattoo Society is the only tattoo studio allowed on military installations and has several new base locations in the works to open in 2023.
About All-American Tattoo Convention
Started in 2017, The All American Tattoo Convention has grown into one of the largest tattoo conventions on the east coast. The goal of The All American Tattoo Convention is to give some of the bravest heroes in the world the opportunity to be tattooed by some of the best tattoo artists in the industry. At All American Tattoo Conventions, you can find the best tattoo artists, suppliers & seminars. The convention also runs several tattoo contests throughout the year in conjunction with the Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation programs (MWR) on various military bases.
The first beneficiary, The Bobby Henline Foundation, was also able to raise $1,110 from their first annual “Deadlifts & Tattoos” powerlifting competition, an event already slated to return and expanded for 2024.
“When we found out we would be receiving a donation this year we were excited, but to get this amount, I am blown away. This one donation covers the full trip with some very deserving veterans and we are so thankful for the patrons and artists who came and met with us, we can't wait to come back in 2024!” - Jamie Neely Henline
With Fort Bragg being the home of The 82nd Airborne Division, the next beneficiary was the all too significant and historic 82nd Airborne Division Association.
“Being able to make a donation to the 82nd Airborne Association was special to me as an Army brat, my dad would still be jumping out of planes if Uncle Sam would let him! He is 82nd through and through and growing up here makes it extra special for our whole team.” - Nicole Harrell, organizer for the All American Tattoo Convention
One of the top priorities of the All American Tattoo Convention is to raise money for non-profits that help veterans with combat-related injuries. Since its founding in 2016, AATC has donated over $80,000 to non-profit organizations and been consistently named one of the top tattoo events nationwide. The organizers for the event have announced the 2024 dates of April 12-14.
Nicole and Ryan Harrell, the founders of the All American Tattoo Convention and the American Tattoo Society, cite their main focus for creating the organizations as giving back to the military community and tattoo industry. To learn more about the All American Tattoo Convention check out their website at www.allamericantattooconvention.com or check them out on social media at AllAmericanTattooConvention.
About American Tattoo Society
American Tattoo Society has a reputation for being the most awarded & highest rated tattoo studios around. We pride ourselves on having not only amazing artists & piercers but on giving you an amazing all-around experience. American Tattoo Society is the only tattoo studio allowed on military installations and has several new base locations in the works to open in 2023.
About All-American Tattoo Convention
Started in 2017, The All American Tattoo Convention has grown into one of the largest tattoo conventions on the east coast. The goal of The All American Tattoo Convention is to give some of the bravest heroes in the world the opportunity to be tattooed by some of the best tattoo artists in the industry. At All American Tattoo Conventions, you can find the best tattoo artists, suppliers & seminars. The convention also runs several tattoo contests throughout the year in conjunction with the Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation programs (MWR) on various military bases.
Contact
American Tattoo SocietyContact
Rick Howard
910-248-3229
www.americantattoosociety.com
Rick Howard
910-248-3229
www.americantattoosociety.com
Multimedia
Categories