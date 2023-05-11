Oscar Mike Realty Launches to Provide Exceptional Real Estate Services to All, While Giving Back to Veterans’ Charities

Oscar Mike Realtors and Partners are passionate about their service in real estate and helping their clients attain their goals of homeownership. When using Oscar Mike to sell or buy a home, Oscar Mike will rebate a portion of the earnings toward our clients’ closing costs and donate an amount to Veteran-based charities and services to give back to those who have served our nation and community.