Red Deer Resort and Casino Celebrates City and Community Support and Approval of Red Deer Events Centre
Red Deer, Alberta, Canada, May 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Red Deer Resort and Casino is thrilled to announce the overwhelming support it has received from the City of Red Deer and the local community. This support comes alongside the exciting news that the highly-anticipated Red Deer Events Centre has been approved for construction. The Red Deer Events Centre will be a state-of-the-art, multi-purpose venue capable of hosting a wide range of events, including concerts, conventions, sporting events, trade shows, and more.
With a seating capacity of 2,000 and a total space of 32,590 sq. ft., the Red Deer Events Centre will be one of the largest event spaces in central Alberta. Guests can expect state-of-the-art amenities, including a modern sound system and cutting-edge lighting and video displays, ensuring unforgettable experiences for attendees.
"We are grateful for the support that we have received from the City of Red Deer and the community on the approval of The Red Deer Events Centre," said Georges Yammine, Chief Executive Officer of O'Chiese Business and Investment Centre, the owners of Red Deer Resort and Casino.
"This is a major milestone for our company and for the City of Red Deer. The Events Centre will be a key driver of tourism and economic growth in the region, providing a first-class venue for entertainment and events."
Anticipation is high for the opening of The Red Deer Events Centre, which is set to welcome guests before winter of 2023. Red Deer Resort and Casino, known for its world-class facilities and services, is dedicated to delivering exceptional entertainment experiences to all visitors at the new venue.
"We have worked tirelessly to bring this project to fruition, and we are excited to see it come to life," said Adrian Strawberry, Hotel Operations Manager of Red Deer Resort and Casino. "We look forward to welcoming guests to The Red Deer Events Centre and providing them with an exceptional entertainment experience."
Red Deer Resort and Casino is deeply committed to the ongoing development and growth of the Red Deer community. The company takes great pride in bringing this world-class entertainment venue to the city and looks forward to collaborating with local businesses and organizations to promote the region as a top destination for tourism and entertainment.
For more information about The Red Deer Events Centre at Red Deer Resort and Casino, please visit their website at www.rdrcasino.ca.
Grace Salvador
1-800-662-7197
www.rdrcasino.ca
jgolisonda@rdrcasino.ca
