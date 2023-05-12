Red Deer Resort and Casino Celebrates City and Community Support and Approval of Red Deer Events Centre

Red Deer Resort and Casino is excited to announce that the construction of the highly-anticipated Red Deer Events Centre has been approved. This state-of-the-art, multi-purpose venue will have a seating capacity of 2,000 and a total space of 32,590 sq. ft. It will be one of the largest event spaces in central Alberta, equipped with top-of-the-line amenities such as a modern sound system and cutting-edge technology.