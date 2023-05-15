Revolution Brands International Acquires Micro-Mobility Manufacturer MEKA Inc.
Miami, FL, May 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Revolution Brands International continues to expand by extending their R&D and manufacturing capabilities through the acquisition of micro-mobility design and manufacturing firm, MEKA Inc.
MEKA Inc. was started by Sophia Tung and Wing Chuen Lam, based out of San Francisco. With a passion for micro-mobility, they founded MEKA in early 2021 to create the world's top personal electric vehicles and a forward-thinking vehicle platform.
An already established Revolution Brands International had been on the lookout for investment opportunities in the EV manufacturing space, and after an initial introduction to MEKA in 2021 during their initial seed raise, the relationship grew between the firms.
Revolution Brands International had already begun the process of creating their proprietary micro-mobility line-up and realized that the acquisition of MEKA could fast-track this development through a wealth of knowledge by combining Revolution Brands International’s infrastructure and distribution expertise with MEKA’s in-house proprietary IP and innovative new technologies, on designs that were both disruptive and forward-thinking.
Federico Urdaneta, Vice President of RBI, states, “After speaking to so many different companies within the micro-mobility spectrum, it was refreshing to see MEKA tackle design challenges by prioritizing the holistic rider experience.
“We were impressed at the level of detail given to every component of their vehicles, which aligned with our goal of providing a premium, rider centric experience.”
MEKA is advised by current micro-mobility industry veterans. Their vehicles, software and hardware platforms are designed and engineered by alums from Rivian and Twitter. Sophia Tung, CEO of MEKA, went to Purdue for a Bachelors in Computer Science and Wing Chuen Lam, CTO of MEKA, went to UC Berkeley for Electrical Engineering and Computer Science. The two founders got their start in micro-mobility when they first became interested in building and riding electric skateboards.
“After college, Wing and I shared an interest in building high-performance electric skateboards and experimenting with related technology. Wing later expanded to electric scooters and created a retrofit kit for popular electric scooter models, adding more range, power, and features. This project sparked our realization that the market could benefit from our expertise given the saturation of poorly designed and engineered products. The demand for our kits continued to grow and this led to us founding MEKA.” - Sophia Tung, CEO of MEKA
About MEKA Inc.
MEKA is a micro-mobility design and manufacturing firm that specializes in software, and hardware platforms for personal electric vehicles. MEKA was founded in San Francisco in March of 2021, by co-founders Sophia Tung and Wing Chuen Lam. The team consists of engineers and designers across multiple disciplines including product engineering, software development, and human interfaces.
About Revolution Brands International
Revolution Brands International, LLC is a leading global designer, manufacturer, marketer and distributor of personal electric vehicles, lifestyle products and mobile connectivity accessories. Headquartered in Miami, the organization operates as the parent company for a diverse portfolio of well-recognized brands across its core segments that include SimplyEV and Kimoa – providing consumers with a wide range of high-quality and future-forward products through customer service-focused e-commerce and an expanding network of retail locations.
