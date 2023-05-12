HARVEY'S Pressure Washing Announces Its "Dirt Gone!" Initiative
Their goal is to provide disinfecting and sanitation pressure washing services to underprivileged people living on the streets, disabled individuals, and senior citizens that are in serious need of a clean and healthy environment.
Los Angeles, CA, May 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- HARVEY'S Pressure Washing, Inc., a Los Angeles-based pressure washing company, is proud to announce the launch of its "Dirt Gone!" initiative, which aims to provide free sanitation and disinfecting pressure washing services to senior citizens, disabled individuals, and underprivileged populations living on the streets of Los Angeles.
In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it has become increasingly important to maintain a clean and healthy environment, especially for those who are most vulnerable. However, many individuals and families living on the streets do not have access to the necessary resources to keep their living spaces clean.
Through the "Dirt Gone!" initiative, HARVEY'S Pressure Washing Service hopes to make a positive impact in the community by providing free pressure washing services to those who need it most. To make this initiative possible, they are seeking donations from the community to cover the cost of materials and labor.
"We believe that everyone deserves to live in a clean and healthy environment, regardless of their circumstances," said Michael Harvey, owner of HARVEY'S Pressure Washing. "Through our 'Dirt Gone!' initiative, we hope to make a tangible difference in the lives of those who are most in need."
To donate to the "Dirt Gone!" initiative and support HARVEY'S Pressure Washing efforts to provide free pressure washing services to the Los Angeles community, please visit their website, www.HpwDonations.com, and pledge your "Donations!" All donations are greatly appreciated and will go directly towards providing cleaning services to those who need it most.
Through the "Dirt Gone!" initiative, HARVEY'S Pressure Washing Service is committed to keeping the streets of Los Angeles clean and ensuring that everyone has access to a safe and healthy living environment.
www.HpwDonations.com
Michael Harvey
323-905-6943
www.HarveysPressureWashing.com
