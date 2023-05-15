Erase PTSD Now Launches Movement to Change PTSD to PTSI: Revolutionizing the Perception of Post-Traumatic Stress
Drop the "D" and add an "I." And what do you get, it's PTSI. And why? It's seen on an fMRI, which doesn't lie. It's no mystery, it's an injury. Let's end the misery with liberty. Join the movement, help save lives and destigmatize.
Chicago, IL, May 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Erase PTSD Now, a passionate nonprofit dedicated to eradicating the psychiatric impact of trauma, announces the launch of a groundbreaking movement to redefine PTSD as PTSI (Post Traumatic Stress Injury). By changing the terminology, the organization aims to revolutionize the understanding and response to this condition.
Under the visionary leadership of founder Dr. Eugene Lipov, Erase PTSD Now has transformed countless lives through highly effective biologic treatment. Now, they are taking the next step towards lasting change.
The "It's PTSI" movement advocates for adopting PTSI as the preferred term for post-traumatic stress. Unlike PTSD, which implies an invisible wound, PTSI recognizes it as a visible, biological injury detectable through advanced imaging techniques like fMRI or PET scans. By alleviating the stigma associated with PTSI, the movement encourages more individuals to seek care, alleviates suffering, and saves lives.
Individuals, organizations, and communities are invited to join the movement and support Erase PTSD Now's efforts to change PTSD to PTSI: It Is an Injury. Together, they can eradicate post-traumatic stress from the lives of those affected.
For more information and to sign the petition, visit www.eraseptsdnow.org/ptsi or www.dreugenelipov.com/its-ptsi-not-ptsd. Watch the powerful Public Service Announcement (PSA), Public Service Announcement | Post Traumatic Stress INJURY, and show support by purchasing the commemorative pin, with proceeds aiding treatment for individuals with PTSI.
About Erase PTSD Now:
Erase PTSD Now is a passionate nonprofit dedicated to eradicating post-traumatic stress and restoring well-being to individuals, families, and communities through treatment, research, and awareness efforts.
About Dr. Eugene Lipov:
Dr. Eugene Lipov is a renowned physician specializing in anesthesiology and pain, recognized as a leading expert on the physical consequences of post-traumatic stress. He pioneered the use of SGB (stellate ganglion block) for PTSI treatment, achieving remarkable success replicated in medical institutions worldwide. Dr. Lipov and Erase PTSD Now have obtained IRB approval for a study exploring the potential reversal of aging associated with PTSI in a special forces cohort. Visit www.dreugenelipov.com for more information. www.dreugenelipov.com/its-ptsi-not-ptsd
