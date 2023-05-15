Erase PTSD Now Launches Movement to Change PTSD to PTSI: Revolutionizing the Perception of Post-Traumatic Stress

Drop the "D" and add an "I." And what do you get, it's PTSI. And why? It's seen on an fMRI, which doesn't lie. It's no mystery, it's an injury. Let's end the misery with liberty. Join the movement, help save lives and destigmatize.