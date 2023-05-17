Executive Chef/Owner Shaun Hergatt Introduces Caspy Caviar's Carry Out Caviar Program from Caviar Bar Seafood & Restaurant Inside of Resorts World Las Vegas

Caviar Bar Seafood and Restaurant inside of Resorts World Las Vegas will be offering a "Carry Out Caviar" service in which guests can purchase various size tins of caviar to take home or get delivered, starting May 15, 2023.