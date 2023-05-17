Executive Chef/Owner Shaun Hergatt Introduces Caspy Caviar's Carry Out Caviar Program from Caviar Bar Seafood & Restaurant Inside of Resorts World Las Vegas
Caviar Bar Seafood and Restaurant inside of Resorts World Las Vegas will be offering a "Carry Out Caviar" service in which guests can purchase various size tins of caviar to take home or get delivered, starting May 15, 2023.
Las Vegas, NV, May 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Caspy Caviar (www.caspycaviar.com) is a brand of tinned caviar offering six different types of caviar: Osetra Classic, Osetra Gold, Osetra Special Reserve, Kaluga, Kaluga Gold and Kaluga Special Reserve. Owned by Executive Chef and Owner of Caviar Bar in Resorts World Las Vegas, Shaun Hergatt's brand of Caspy Caviar is a high quality caviar that is sustainably farmed and sourced in which only selecting the freshest of eggs.
With Caviar Bar's Carry Out Caviar service, guests can choose between the following types of caviar to purchase from 30 grams, 50 grams or 125 gram tins (prices will vary):
Osetra Classic - Nutty, rich, buttery and slightly sweet, this type of caviar also has a firm texture with a subtle brininess.
Osetra Gold - A high quality of caviar that has a nutty flavor with a creamy and silky finish.
Osetra Special Reserve - This rare caviar has a rich flavor profile.
Kaluga - This delicacy of a caviar leaves a rich umami taste also accompanied with a nutty and buttery flavor.
Kaluga Gold - This caviar carries a golden-brown color that is rich and complex with a velvety, smooth texture. Also accompanied with a buttery, nutty and subtle brininess flavor profile.
Kaluga Special Reserve - This type of caviar is distinct from regular Kaluga with its larger pearls. This caviar is both salty yet sweet with subtle nuttiness and creamy texture.
Guests can order Carry Out Caviar by calling the restaurant at (702) 676-7936 or emailing rebecca@caviarbarlv.com. With their Carry Out Caviar, guests can also add on traditional accompaniments for $25 that includes crème fraîche, egg white, egg yolk, shallots, capers and blinis. Also at an additional cost, guests can have their Carry Out Caviar delivered. For all pricing and additional information, click here.
Stay tuned for what Caviar Bar has in store for June as they prepare a special menu to celebrate Father's Day and a special prix fixe menu for Three Square's Restaurant Week from June 5 - June 16.
See below what Caviar Bar is offering for Restaurant Week:
Restaurant Week | Monday, June 5, 2023 - Friday, June 16, 2023
First Course:
Shrimp Toast with a three caviar sauce.
Second Course (Choice of):
Australian Caesar Salad made with bacon, egg, avocado, parmesan and croutons or Salmon Tartare with quail egg, brioche and fennel fronds.
Third Course (Choice of):
Spaghetti Pomodoro made with San Marzano tomatoes and basil or Alaskan Black Cod made with baby bok choy and yuzu beurre blanc.
Fourth Course:
Caviar Ball Blackberry Cheesecake.
Caviar Bar’s Restaurant Week Menu will be priced at $80 per person with the option of adding on a wine pairing for $30.
For more information, to view the menu, to book a reservation and more, please visit www.caviarbarlv.com.
About Caviar Bar Las Vegas
Caviar Bar Las Vegas, located in Resorts World Las Vegas, is a social dining venue, complete with a full-service bar and sit down tables, for guests to enjoy the delicacy of caviar that was once reserved as an indulgence for the privileged that was served on special occasions. Caviar Bar is a "Seafood + More" concept with dishes by Executive Chef/Owner Shaun Hergatt, who was raised in Australia and has earned and currently owns a Michelin star restaurant located in New York City.
In partnership, Caviar Bar Las Vegas is owned by the Slinin sisters, Suzanne and Karina, in which the two bring their business expertise for a welcoming yet fine dining experience to all visitors to indulge in Chef Shaun's first West Coast restaurant and all it has to offer.
Caviar Bar Las Vegas is open daily, Sunday - Thursday from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. - 10 p.m. Follow Caviar Bar Las Vegas on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.
Contact
Tyra Bell-Holland
702-461-4115
avaroseagency.com
