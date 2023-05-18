Luxury Brand Curtiss Motorcycles Launches New Round of Funding via Wefunder/ 20% of Inventory in “The 1” Already Sold

Curtiss Motorcycle Co., a luxury electric motoring brand focused on building the best and finest hand-crafted motorcycles in the world, today announced that it is offering investors, as well as motorcycle and EV fans, the opportunity to take part in the company’s journey via a new offering on Wefunder. The new offer allows investors to secure stock in the company at its best value to date. More information is at https://wefunder.com/curtiss