Luxury Brand Curtiss Motorcycles Launches New Round of Funding via Wefunder/ 20% of Inventory in “The 1” Already Sold
Curtiss Motorcycle Co., a luxury electric motoring brand focused on building the best and finest hand-crafted motorcycles in the world, today announced that it is offering investors, as well as motorcycle and EV fans, the opportunity to take part in the company’s journey via a new offering on Wefunder. The new offer allows investors to secure stock in the company at its best value to date. More information is at https://wefunder.com/curtiss
Leeds, AL, May 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Curtiss Motorcycle Co., a luxury electric motoring brand focused on building the best and finest hand-crafted motorcycles in the world, today announced that it is offering investors, as well as motorcycle and EV fans, the opportunity to take part in the company’s journey via a new offering on Wefunder. The new offer allows investors to secure stock in the company at its best value to date. More information is at Curtiss Motorcycle Co.: Iconic Electric Motorcycles | Wefunder, Home of the Community Round.
Curtiss recently announced The 1, its debut flagship product designed to offer the world’s most desirable two-wheeled experience and usher in a new age of luxury motoring. The 1 changes the way motorcycles ride, look and feel, offering both new and experienced riders intuitive control, superior balance, idealized proportion, ultimate refinement and hassle-free ownership in an uncompromised object of desire handmade to last for generations.
Since the announcement of The 1, Curtiss has already taken orders for over 20% of the bikes that will be produced, showcasing strong interest in the future of luxury, electric motorcycles. In addition, Curtiss today announced that it has already raised over $2.5 million to date, signifying rapid momentum within the investment community.
Key reasons to invest in Curtiss Motorcycles include:
· Curtiss’ valuation relative to others makes this a true ground floor opportunity.
· Curtiss’ patent protected Axis Centered Design is the future of motorcycle architecture.
· This protected platform is modular, radically scalable and will be used on every future Curtiss motorcycle.
· Like Tesla, Curtiss is starting at the top, with the smallest-viable audience, and will work its way down the market, always staying luxury relative to others.
· Curtiss is the first, and only, luxury brand in the space.
· Like Tesla's entry into the electric automotive market, Curtiss enters the market for the electric motorcycle at a time when there is no market leader.
· Like Tesla, Curtiss enters its market with a clear advantage on technology and design.
· Curtiss’ thermal management technology yields best-in-industry efficiency with application to all forms of battery-based electrification.
“With our new Wefunder offering, Curtiss is inviting investors and motorcycle/ EV enthusiasts a ‘ground floor’ opportunity to own a piece of the company and join us on our journey as the world’s leading electric motorcycle brand,” Matt Chambers, CEO of Curtiss Motorcycle Co. “The electric motorcycle industry is poised for huge growth and we are proud to be leading the charge.”
As the company celebrates its 120th anniversary, it is bringing the “Tesla of Motorcycles” to the roads. Curtis Motorcycles is the first luxury electric motorcycle brand and The 1 introduces seven “firsts” to the motorcycle industry:
· First to feature perfectly centered construction
· First to ever be truly designed and built from the inside-out
· First with geometric and ergonomic adjustability
· First to be precision-machined from aircraft-grade billet aluminum and titanium
· First to feature a full immersion, liquid-cooled battery pack
· First proprietary a battery/radiator/backbone singularity
· First to be designed for radical scale
“As the first and only luxury electric motorcycle in the world, The 1 demonstrates how the new age of electrification has forever changed what is possible on two wheels,” continued Chambers. “The 1 turns heads everywhere it rides with its beautiful, harmonious balance and proportion. Its patented, modular proprietary platform architecture will serve as the basis for every future Curtiss motorcycle.”
Curtiss’ founder, Glenn Hammond Curtiss, began manufacturing motorcycles in 1902, inventing the iconic all-American v-twin. 120 years later, The 1 honors Glenn’s historic, lasting legacy, becoming the icon for electric transportation. The collection will be a limited edition of 120 electric motorcycles. Enthusiasts eager to pre-order the $120,000 USD masterpiece can make a deposit at Reserve The 1 by Curtiss | 120 Collection — Curtiss Motorcycle Co. (curtissmotorcycles.com).
Press Kit: Here
About Curtiss Motorcycles
Curtiss Motorcycle Co., Inc. (CMOT) is on a mission to lead a new golden age of true sustainability and American hyper luxury by designing and crafting the world’s best and finest electric motorcycles scratch made from the inside-out to last forever. Originally founded in 1902 by American motorcycle and aviation pioneer Glenn Hammond Curtiss, the company was reborn in 2016 by Matt Chambers and a small team of passionate American road bike experts. Its mission to reinvent luxury motoring through advanced design and superior innovation, is heavily inspired by Mr. Curtiss and his legendary accomplishments.
CMOT is an OTC stock. Learn more at: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/CMOT and at Curtiss Motorcycle Co. (curtissmotorcycles.com)
Media Contact Info:
Glenn Mandel
The LaunchPad Agency
760-798-1563
glenn@launchpadagency.com
www.launchpadagency.com
Curtiss recently announced The 1, its debut flagship product designed to offer the world’s most desirable two-wheeled experience and usher in a new age of luxury motoring. The 1 changes the way motorcycles ride, look and feel, offering both new and experienced riders intuitive control, superior balance, idealized proportion, ultimate refinement and hassle-free ownership in an uncompromised object of desire handmade to last for generations.
Since the announcement of The 1, Curtiss has already taken orders for over 20% of the bikes that will be produced, showcasing strong interest in the future of luxury, electric motorcycles. In addition, Curtiss today announced that it has already raised over $2.5 million to date, signifying rapid momentum within the investment community.
Key reasons to invest in Curtiss Motorcycles include:
· Curtiss’ valuation relative to others makes this a true ground floor opportunity.
· Curtiss’ patent protected Axis Centered Design is the future of motorcycle architecture.
· This protected platform is modular, radically scalable and will be used on every future Curtiss motorcycle.
· Like Tesla, Curtiss is starting at the top, with the smallest-viable audience, and will work its way down the market, always staying luxury relative to others.
· Curtiss is the first, and only, luxury brand in the space.
· Like Tesla's entry into the electric automotive market, Curtiss enters the market for the electric motorcycle at a time when there is no market leader.
· Like Tesla, Curtiss enters its market with a clear advantage on technology and design.
· Curtiss’ thermal management technology yields best-in-industry efficiency with application to all forms of battery-based electrification.
“With our new Wefunder offering, Curtiss is inviting investors and motorcycle/ EV enthusiasts a ‘ground floor’ opportunity to own a piece of the company and join us on our journey as the world’s leading electric motorcycle brand,” Matt Chambers, CEO of Curtiss Motorcycle Co. “The electric motorcycle industry is poised for huge growth and we are proud to be leading the charge.”
As the company celebrates its 120th anniversary, it is bringing the “Tesla of Motorcycles” to the roads. Curtis Motorcycles is the first luxury electric motorcycle brand and The 1 introduces seven “firsts” to the motorcycle industry:
· First to feature perfectly centered construction
· First to ever be truly designed and built from the inside-out
· First with geometric and ergonomic adjustability
· First to be precision-machined from aircraft-grade billet aluminum and titanium
· First to feature a full immersion, liquid-cooled battery pack
· First proprietary a battery/radiator/backbone singularity
· First to be designed for radical scale
“As the first and only luxury electric motorcycle in the world, The 1 demonstrates how the new age of electrification has forever changed what is possible on two wheels,” continued Chambers. “The 1 turns heads everywhere it rides with its beautiful, harmonious balance and proportion. Its patented, modular proprietary platform architecture will serve as the basis for every future Curtiss motorcycle.”
Curtiss’ founder, Glenn Hammond Curtiss, began manufacturing motorcycles in 1902, inventing the iconic all-American v-twin. 120 years later, The 1 honors Glenn’s historic, lasting legacy, becoming the icon for electric transportation. The collection will be a limited edition of 120 electric motorcycles. Enthusiasts eager to pre-order the $120,000 USD masterpiece can make a deposit at Reserve The 1 by Curtiss | 120 Collection — Curtiss Motorcycle Co. (curtissmotorcycles.com).
Press Kit: Here
About Curtiss Motorcycles
Curtiss Motorcycle Co., Inc. (CMOT) is on a mission to lead a new golden age of true sustainability and American hyper luxury by designing and crafting the world’s best and finest electric motorcycles scratch made from the inside-out to last forever. Originally founded in 1902 by American motorcycle and aviation pioneer Glenn Hammond Curtiss, the company was reborn in 2016 by Matt Chambers and a small team of passionate American road bike experts. Its mission to reinvent luxury motoring through advanced design and superior innovation, is heavily inspired by Mr. Curtiss and his legendary accomplishments.
CMOT is an OTC stock. Learn more at: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/CMOT and at Curtiss Motorcycle Co. (curtissmotorcycles.com)
Media Contact Info:
Glenn Mandel
The LaunchPad Agency
760-798-1563
glenn@launchpadagency.com
www.launchpadagency.com
Contact
Curtiss Motorcycle Co.Contact
Glenn Mandel
760-798-1563
https://www.curtissmotorcycles.com/
Glenn Mandel
760-798-1563
https://www.curtissmotorcycles.com/
Categories