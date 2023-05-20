Accounting Business Solutions by JCS Launches Accounting Software Selection and Best Practices Campaign

Business accounting software can be the growth engine of the company. But, when it’s not the right fit, it can’t deliver. At optimal performance, accounting software should serve as the business’ go-to source for instant access to its past, present, and future and clearly tell the story of its profitability and growth trajectory. Accounting Business Solutions by JCS has launched a Best Practices campaign combining bookkeeping best practices with accounting software selection best practices.