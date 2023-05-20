Accounting Business Solutions by JCS Launches Accounting Software Selection and Best Practices Campaign
Business accounting software can be the growth engine of the company. But, when it’s not the right fit, it can’t deliver. At optimal performance, accounting software should serve as the business’ go-to source for instant access to its past, present, and future and clearly tell the story of its profitability and growth trajectory. Accounting Business Solutions by JCS has launched a Best Practices campaign combining bookkeeping best practices with accounting software selection best practices.
Chicago, IL, May 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Through various mediums, Accounting Business Solutions by JCS is rolling out tutorials, reference guides, webinars, and checklists offering step by step guidance imbedded with insight, tips, and tricks to ensure small to midsize businesses in Distribution, Manufacturing, and Service industries that they are fully benefiting from their accounting software and systems.
Many small to midsize businesses are facing ever-increasing challenges to their financial health. Yet for some of them, the pathway to dissolving the obstacles to their growth and profitability can start with the basics. As the basis for better decisions and financial management, bookkeeping best practices and accounting software assessment is often a springboard for accelerating performance across all operations.
From verifying accounting system reconciliation and correctly posting to accurately recording debits and credits, best practices in bookkeeping give the business owner accurate visibility of their entire financial picture. When the CEO, CFO, or accountants get a panoramic financial view, they are better positioned to recognize what needs more attention and what aspects of the business are performing at high levels. Doing this requires two elements – best practices in bookkeeping to assure all information and data is accurate and current and acquiring, then fully utilizing, relevant features and functions of their accounting software.
With expertise in both fields – bookkeeping and business accounting software selection, migration, deployment, and add-on integrations – Accounting Business Solutions by JCS is showing small to midsize companies throughout the U.S. how to leverage the assets they have and how to acquire the best accounting software cost-effectively and wisely; software that fulfills their business’ needs, dissolves their challenges, and guides them towards meeting their goals.
"The most successful businesses understand the importance of investing in the right accounting software to fuel their business growth and profitability. Our new campaign will provide small to midsize manufacturing, distribution, and service industry companies with the essential resources and education to help them make an informed choice and get the most out of their investment,” said Rick O’Hara, a certified JCS solutions provider.
The consultative aspect of the campaign includes 1-on-1 Needs Assessments and Discovery calls with Accounting Business Solutions by JCS’s certified experts to help businesses make – and own – the best decision for their companies. Participants in the campaign will also be able to take advantage of exclusive promotions and discounts on select software, upgrades, and accessories.
The Accounting Software Selection and Best Practices Campaign is designed to attract businesses that are looking to increase efficiency, control costs, and optimize their accounting software as an engine for business growth and success.
To benefit from JCS’ Best Practices campaigns, small to midsize business owners, bookkeepers, managers, and accountants are encouraged to call (800) 475-1047.
