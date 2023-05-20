Breaking the Rules Will Debut in 2023 a New Indie Feature from VanderHart Productions
A new feature film comedy is slated for release in 2023 from VanderHart Productions. The same company that brought you the campy comedy Homewrecker. This new release comically explores open relationships vs. monogamy with humor, pathos and ultimately a better understanding of love.
Long Beach, CA, May 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- From the producers of the cult comedy film Homewrecker, VanderHart Productions is excited to announce the completion of their new feature film Breaking the Rules. Featuring an all-star indie cast including Rebekah Kochan (star of the Eating Out film series), Daytime Emmy winner Jake Hunter, Dante the Comic, Leon Acord (Old Dogs and New Tricks series), Brian Nolan (The Lair series) and popular TV star Reggie Currelley. And it also reteams the stars of Homewrecker Bruce L Hart and Peter Szeliga.
Exploring the ins and outs of monogamy and open relationships two gay couples each have a different take on what makes a successful relationship. Factor in a woman who wants to explore her bi side (despite her strong interest in men) and you have a fun romp. Breaking the Rules has comedy, pathos, some truly fun blind dates and of course ultimately a happy ending where everyone learns what works for them. Coming to streaming platforms soon.
Exploring the ins and outs of monogamy and open relationships two gay couples each have a different take on what makes a successful relationship. Factor in a woman who wants to explore her bi side (despite her strong interest in men) and you have a fun romp. Breaking the Rules has comedy, pathos, some truly fun blind dates and of course ultimately a happy ending where everyone learns what works for them. Coming to streaming platforms soon.
Contact
VanderHart ProductionsContact
Bruce Hart
1-562-761-2585
Bruce Hart
1-562-761-2585
Categories