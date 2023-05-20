Suffolk Community Food Drive
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® Zeta Epsilon Omega Chapter is partnering with the Suffolk Salvation Army Corp and Community Center for a Community Food Drive.
Suffolk, VA, May 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® Zeta Epsilon Omega Chapter is partnering with the Salvation Army Corp and Community Center to have a 1908 Spring Community Food Drive to fight against food insecurity and hunger in the local community. It will be a drop-off food drive Saturday, May 20, 2023, from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM at 400 Banks Street, Suffolk, VA.
Before the COVID-19 outbreak, Feeding America estimated 15.5% of Suffolk’s overall population and children were victims of food insecurity. Food Insecurity is defined by the United States Department of Agriculture as the lack of access, at times, to enough food for an active, healthy life. Now considered a critical public health issue, food insecurity has lasting adverse health outcomes and health disparities. The organization is dedicated to reducing food insecurity and hunger, but support is needed.
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® Zeta Epsilon Omega Chapter has served the Suffolk community since our chartering in February 1954. The chapter is so pleased to continue the legacy of service with this latest project, which also serves as a gift to the local community. The organization is asking for community partners to join hands with us and pledge to donate shelf-stable food items (canned meat, tuna, peanut butter, jelly, ramen, pasta, bottled water, cereal hot/cold, canned beans, soup, dry milk, and canned fruits and vegetables). The goal is to reach 1,908 items. Any support that given may contribute towards this goal is greatly appreciated. Monetary donations should be made payable to The Salvation Army, P.O. Box 1000, Suffolk, VA 23439. All proceeds of this event will benefit the Salvation Army Potomac Division supporting the City of Suffolk and surrounding communities.
About Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®:
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated (AKA) is an international service organization founded in 1908 at Howard University in Washington, D.C. It is the oldest Greek-letter organization established by African American, college-educated women. Alpha Kappa Alpha comprises over 350,000 members in 1,061 graduate and undergraduate chapters in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, the Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, Dubai, Germany, Japan, Liberia, South Africa and South Korea. Led by International President and CEO Danette Anthony Reed, Alpha Kappa Alpha is often hailed as “America’s premier Greek-letter organization for African American women.” For more information on Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and its programs, visit www.aka1908.com.
Britta Whitehead
757-774-7522
https://www.akasuffolk.org
