Hawkins-Welwood Unveils Rainey Court - Four Exclusive 1-Acre Lots in Southlake, Texas
Southlake, TX, May 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Hawkins-Welwood Homes, a custom luxury home builder for over 60 years, is proud to announce Rainey Court, a truly singular living experience located off Bob Jones Road and White Chapel Blvd. in Southlake, one of North Texas's most desirable communities.
Rainey Court offers the rare opportunity to build on one, of only 4, one-acre lots nestled around an intimate cul de sac within a grove of beautiful, timeless oaks and a natural, well-maintained green space.
John Hawkins explained, “We are truly a custom home builder. Rainey Court is the perfect setting to reflect the quality, beauty, and lasting value of our homes as we enter our sixth decade of business. We take pride in our tradition of offering a wide selection of architecturally timeless luxury homes throughout the area’s most notable neighborhoods. Rainey Court is the perfect complement to our other luxury communities.”
Built by Hawkins-Welwood Homes, Rainey Court will reflect an emphasis on Modern Texas architecture with current transitional details. The unique floor plans and elevations will display individual design finishes seeking to capture the owner’s personality, lifestyle, and taste.
For families with children, Rainey Court is also eligible for open enrollment within the acclaimed Carroll ISD and offers a beautiful and completely unique addition to Southlake. The small, exclusive neighborhood is a perfect choice for those who prefer to enjoy a luxury lifestyle set on an oversized 1-acre lot inspired by thoughtful design and unmatched architecture.
Lots are now available for pre-sales and offered in the $1 million range with a 10% deposit. Finished homes will fall into the $3 - $5M range based on current estimates.
Rainey Court offers the rare opportunity to build on one, of only 4, one-acre lots nestled around an intimate cul de sac within a grove of beautiful, timeless oaks and a natural, well-maintained green space.
John Hawkins explained, “We are truly a custom home builder. Rainey Court is the perfect setting to reflect the quality, beauty, and lasting value of our homes as we enter our sixth decade of business. We take pride in our tradition of offering a wide selection of architecturally timeless luxury homes throughout the area’s most notable neighborhoods. Rainey Court is the perfect complement to our other luxury communities.”
Built by Hawkins-Welwood Homes, Rainey Court will reflect an emphasis on Modern Texas architecture with current transitional details. The unique floor plans and elevations will display individual design finishes seeking to capture the owner’s personality, lifestyle, and taste.
For families with children, Rainey Court is also eligible for open enrollment within the acclaimed Carroll ISD and offers a beautiful and completely unique addition to Southlake. The small, exclusive neighborhood is a perfect choice for those who prefer to enjoy a luxury lifestyle set on an oversized 1-acre lot inspired by thoughtful design and unmatched architecture.
Lots are now available for pre-sales and offered in the $1 million range with a 10% deposit. Finished homes will fall into the $3 - $5M range based on current estimates.
Contact
Hawkins-Welwood HomesContact
Kelly Ongena
(972) 757-1870
www.hwhomes.com
Kelly Ongena
(972) 757-1870
www.hwhomes.com
Multimedia
Categories