Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes Jiu-Jitsu Academy Achieves Impressive Wins in Spring Season Jiu-Jitsu Competitions
The Jiu-Jitsu Academy located in Miami Lakes has reaffirmed its dominance in the Spring Season through its outstanding performance in recent tournaments.
Miami Lakes, FL, May 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes Jiu-Jitsu Academy is proud to announce its impressive performance in the recently concluded Jiu-Jitsu World League and IBJJF Miami Open. The academy's remarkable achievements during the Spring Season have solidified their reputation as one of the leading Jiu-Jitsu academies in South Florida.
At the Jiu-Jitsu World League, held on April 19, 2023 at Nova Southeastern University, the academy exhibited exceptional determination, finishing with outstanding results. The exceptional skill and unwavering commitment of the athletes resulted in a remarkable feat, earning a staggering total of 84 medals in the competition. The biggest highlight of their victory was their remarkable achievement of the 2022 Season Championship. Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes Jiu-Jitsu Academy emerged as the 2022 Season Champions for Adult Gi, Adult NoGi, Adult Elite 8, Kids Gi, and Kids Elite 8 divisions.
In the fiercely competitive Adults divisions, the academy emerged triumphant with an impressive record of 14 gold, 6 silver, and 3 bronze medals, solidifying the undisputed dominance on the mat. Equally impressive is the extraordinary performance in the Kids division, where the talented competitors secured an astounding 23 gold, 19 silver, and 19 bronze medals.
This monumental achievement firmly establishes the South Florida academy as one of the most accomplished facilities in the region. Such success is a testament to the unwavering dedication and relentless pursuit of excellence demonstrated by the instructors and students alike.
This outstanding performance is a testament to the academy's commitment to excellence and their continuous pursuit of greatness. In addition to their remarkable achievement, the academy also secured an impressive second place overall in both the kids and adult divisions, further solidifying their position as a powerhouse in the world of Jiu-Jitsu competitions.
Carlos Ramirez, instructor and owner at Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes Jiu-Jitsu Academy, expressed his delight in the academy's recent successes.
"We have seen a lot of success from a system of preparation that Head Professor Wilson Sgai has formulated. It is proven to be successful,” said Ramirez.
This dedication to constant improvement and evolution has undoubtedly played a crucial role in the academy's consistent triumphs and their ability to produce top-tier Jiu-Jitsu competitors.
“We are always working to improve the system even more so at the tournaments. We are always evolving,” said Ramirez.
The academy's stellar performance was not limited to the Jiu Jitsu World League. Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes Jiu-Jitsu Academy also participated in the highly competitive Miami International Open IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2023, where their talented team showcased their skills and determination.
The highly anticipated event held on April 29th and 30th at the prestigious Miami-Dade County Youth Fairgrounds showcased the remarkable skills of the esteemed competitors from the academy. The Rilion Gracie athletes showcased their exceptional abilities at the Miami Open NoGi, securing an impressive tally of 4 gold and 2 silver medals.Their exceptional performance continued at the Miami Open Gi, where they secured an outstanding 3 gold, 6 silver, and 3 bronze medals.
Recognized for delivering exceptional training in Jiu-Jitsu, wrestling, and competition preparation to students of various ages and proficiency levels, the Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes Jiu-Jitsu academy has gained a distinguished reputation in the Jiu-Jitsu community. Its legacy of producing top-tier Jiu-Jitsu athletes has established the academy as a well-known facility for Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu training.
Professor Carlos Ramirez established the Miami Lakes Branch of Rilion Gracie Academies in 2014. He began his jiu-jitsu education under Master Rilion Gracie when Master Gracie moved from Brazil to Miami. Professor Wilson Sgai, began his jiu-jitsu journey in the year 1995 in São Paulo - Brazil training under the legendary Ryan Gracie. Professor Wilson is a 4th Degree Black Belt who moved to Miami in 2016 as a BJJ Athlete under Master Rilion Gracie as the head-coach of Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes.
For more information about Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes Jiu-Jitsu academy, please visit https://riliongraciemiamilakes.com/.
Contact:
Amelia Viera
Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes Jiu-Jitsu Academy
Address: 15944 NW 77th Ct., Miami Lakes, FL 33016
Phone: (305) 330-6600
Email: info@riliongraciemiamilakes.com
Website: https://riliongraciemiamilakes.com/
