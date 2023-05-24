Saltbox Announces Strategic Partnership
Minneapolis, MN, May 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Saltbox Mgmt Inc ("Saltbox"), a leading Salesforce commerce and order support consultancy, announced today their strategic partnership with Pimly, the first fully Salesforce-native platform solution for product information management. The Pimly partnership will strengthen Saltbox’s ability to deliver transformational ecommerce and order support solutions for customers on the Salesforce platform.
“We are very excited about the partnership with Pimly, as accurate product information can make or break a digital, purchase, or service experience,” said David Blue, CEO at Saltbox. “Bringing that information into Salesforce via Pimly will strengthen any organization's ability to provide that product information to their customers and employees, whether it’s in the context of a purchase experience or a post-purchase service experience. With our focus on Salesforce commerce and order support, the addition of Pimly helps Saltbox do what we’re best at even better,” Blue said.
Product Information Management (PIM) is a critical part of an organization’s ecommerce and digital strategy as customers expect every interaction with a company’s products to be fast and accurate. But as digital and ecommerce become more complex, organizations struggle to manage and distribute product information across a growing number of tools and digital properties. To address this, Salesforce, the leader in digital commerce and engagement, is using Pimly to bring all product information into Salesforce and leverage customer data stored in its Sales and Service Clouds. Pimly then manages product data and digital assets across Salesforce Clouds, including Commerce, Order Support, Sales and Service Clouds, to create personalized digital experiences and give the entire organization the ability to access up-to-date product info directly in Salesforce.
"One of the best parts of the Salesforce ecosystem is working with incredible partners. Saltbox are the trusted advisors to the Salesforce B2B and D2C customers,” said Mike Milburn, Co-CEO of Pimly. “They have the industry knowledge to not only deliver against the current requirements, they build for the future. The Saltbox team had the innovative vision to leverage Salesforce Order Support, Commerce Cloud and Pimly together to drive speed, agility and customer success. These are the same values that drive Pimly,” Milburn added.
Saltbox adds this partnership to their already existing technology partnerships with Salesforce, ThreeKit, and Avalara.
About Saltbox Mgmt
Saltbox Mgmt are the salesforce commerce and order transformation experts. With a focus on ecommerce and orders support, Saltbox’s team of seasoned consultants help B2B and D2C organizations use the salesforce platform to deliver better buying experiences to their customers, resulting in increased top-line revenue and higher profitability. Saltbox’s architectural driven approach to delivery allows their customers to deploy solutions that are flexible, scalable, maintainable, while staying aligned with business goals.
About Pimly
Pimly is the first fully Salesforce-native Product Information Management (PIM) solution that transforms product information for the entire organization. By creating a home for crucial product information inside Salesforce, businesses can easily manage and utilize product data and digital assets across their Salesforce clouds and avoid the data silo that comes with traditional PIMs. With consistent access to accurate product information, all client-facing teams, including sales, service, and marketing, can now provide world-class customer experiences. Visit Pimly on the Salesforce AppExchange to get started right away.
