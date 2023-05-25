Exclusive Event: Suggestic Unveils WellnessGPT, the Revolutionary AI-Powered Telewellness and Behavioral Engagement Platform

Suggestic, the leading provider of AI-enabled Telewellness solutions, is excited to announce an exclusive event on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Join them to explore the challenges and opportunities of generative AI and witness the unveiling of WellnessGPT, Suggestic's revolutionary AI-powered Tele-wellness and Behavioral Engagement platform.