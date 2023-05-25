Exclusive Event: Suggestic Unveils WellnessGPT, the Revolutionary AI-Powered Telewellness and Behavioral Engagement Platform
Suggestic, the leading provider of AI-enabled Telewellness solutions, is excited to announce an exclusive event on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Join them to explore the challenges and opportunities of generative AI and witness the unveiling of WellnessGPT, Suggestic's revolutionary AI-powered Tele-wellness and Behavioral Engagement platform.
San Francisco, CA, May 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Suggestic, the leading provider of AI-enabled Telewellness solutions, announces an event for business and tech enthusiasts on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, from 9:00 to 11:00 PT. This gathering will bring together experts to delve into the challenges and opportunities surrounding Generative AI, while also unveiling Suggestic's new product, WellnessGPT.
WellnessGPT represents a leap forward in the wellness concierge experience, integrating AI technology with human-approved insights. By harnessing the power of WellnessGPT, businesses can now scale their wellness services to meet the growing demands of their clients, delivering hyper-personalized engagement, retention, accountability, and improved health outcomes.
The event's agenda will cover:
1. Fireside Chat: Victor and Thought Leaders
Join Victor Chapela, CEO of Suggestic, as he engages in a deep-dive discussion with thought leaders in the industry.
2. Industry: AI's Disruption of Health & Wellness Industries
Exploring the potential and future implications of AI's role in reshaping health and wellness services.
3. Opportunities: How Can Businesses Benefit from This?
Discovering the opportunities that arise from integrating AI into the business model. AI can elevate services, attract new customers, and drive sustainable growth.
4. WellnessGPT: Announcing Suggestic's New Product Line
Witness the unveiling of WellnessGPT, Suggestic's flagship product. Suggestic demonstrates how WellnessGPT empowers coaches with AI-enhanced tools.
5. Announcing Partners: In-depth Discussion with Insights, Strategies, and Ideas on the Power of WellnessGPT
Discussion with Suggestic's partners on harnessing the true potential of WellnessGPT.
This is an event in the field of wellness technology. Those attending will have the opportunity to interact with industry leaders, learn from experts.
To register, please RSVP here for the Event on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Victor Chapela
CEO, Suggestic, Inc.
Victor@suggestic.com
About Suggestic:
Suggestic is the leading platform for Telewellness, Nutrition, and Behavioral Engagement. They help food, nutrition, health, and wellness companies of all sizes deliver their own health and wellness programs at scale. Suggestic empowers their customers with White label Apps and AI-enabled Behavioral Engagement tools to create full Telewellness experiences. The company was founded in 2014, has raised over $10m dollars, and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
