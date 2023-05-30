TwitchView® Train of Four Monitor Used to Eliminate Residual Neuromuscular Blockade

ASA guideline first author Dr. Stephan Thilen et al. reports exciting results from a protocol that completely eliminated post-operative residual neuromuscular blockade (PRNMB). Of note, Thilen et al. achieved this groundbreaking advance in patient safety using the TwitchView® Train of Four (TOF) monitor while maintaining a role for neostigmine as a reversal strategy, resulting in pharmacologic cost savings of $42 per patient.