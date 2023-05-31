Tours of Duty Empowers Veterans in Search and Recovery of POW/MIAs, Delivering Purpose and New Skill Sets

Tours of Duty is a nonprofit organization committed to the search and recovery of Prisoners of War (POW) and Missing in Action (MIA) service members. They not only aim to provide closure to the families of the fallen, but empower its staff of veterans with new skill sets to facilitate their transition into civilian life. By harnessing the expertise and dedication of these veterans, Tours of Duty delivers on its mission to bring honor and remembrance to those who sacrificed for our nation.