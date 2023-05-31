Tours of Duty Empowers Veterans in Search and Recovery of POW/MIAs, Delivering Purpose and New Skill Sets
Tours of Duty is a nonprofit organization committed to the search and recovery of Prisoners of War (POW) and Missing in Action (MIA) service members. They not only aim to provide closure to the families of the fallen, but empower its staff of veterans with new skill sets to facilitate their transition into civilian life. By harnessing the expertise and dedication of these veterans, Tours of Duty delivers on its mission to bring honor and remembrance to those who sacrificed for our nation.
Washington, DC, May 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Tours of Duty, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the search and recovery of Prisoners of War (POWs) and Missing in Action (MIAs), is making a significant impact by empowering veterans and providing them with a renewed sense of purpose. Through their mission, Tours of Duty connects veterans to their core values while equipping them with vital new skills for a post-military career.
Founded on the belief that no soldier should be left behind, Tours of Duty has been at the forefront of efforts to locate and bring home the remains of missing service members from past conflicts. Their dedicated team of veterans, alongside experts in search and recovery operations, work tirelessly to provide closure to the families of those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.
Tours of Duty recognizes the unique challenges faced by veterans transitioning to civilian life. Many veterans find it difficult to adapt to a new environment and struggle to find a sense of purpose outside of their military service. Through their programs, the organization aims to bridge this gap by offering veterans an opportunity to continue serving their country in a different capacity.
By participating in Tours of Duty's operations, veterans not only contribute to the vital mission of locating and recovering POW/MIAs, but they also rediscover their core values and develop important skills for their post-military careers. The organization provides comprehensive training and resources to empower veterans in areas such as search and recovery techniques, logistical planning, and leadership development.
"Our mission is twofold: is to honor the sacrifice and service of our veterans by tirelessly searching for and bringing them home and to support our veterans in their transition to civilian life," said Amanda Rutledge, Founder and CEO of Tours of Duty. "We believe that by connecting veterans to a purpose-driven mission, we can help them find a renewed sense of meaning and direction, while also equipping them with practical skills that can benefit them in their future careers."
As Tours of Duty continues to expand its operations and reach, the organization seeks the support of individuals, businesses, and the wider community. Donations and contributions are crucial in enabling the organization to continue its mission of honoring fallen heroes, empowering veterans, and bringing solace to families affected by the loss of their loved ones.
For more information about Tours of Duty and how to get involved, please visit www.toursofduty.org or contact expeditions@toursofduty.org.
Founded on the belief that no soldier should be left behind, Tours of Duty has been at the forefront of efforts to locate and bring home the remains of missing service members from past conflicts. Their dedicated team of veterans, alongside experts in search and recovery operations, work tirelessly to provide closure to the families of those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.
Tours of Duty recognizes the unique challenges faced by veterans transitioning to civilian life. Many veterans find it difficult to adapt to a new environment and struggle to find a sense of purpose outside of their military service. Through their programs, the organization aims to bridge this gap by offering veterans an opportunity to continue serving their country in a different capacity.
By participating in Tours of Duty's operations, veterans not only contribute to the vital mission of locating and recovering POW/MIAs, but they also rediscover their core values and develop important skills for their post-military careers. The organization provides comprehensive training and resources to empower veterans in areas such as search and recovery techniques, logistical planning, and leadership development.
"Our mission is twofold: is to honor the sacrifice and service of our veterans by tirelessly searching for and bringing them home and to support our veterans in their transition to civilian life," said Amanda Rutledge, Founder and CEO of Tours of Duty. "We believe that by connecting veterans to a purpose-driven mission, we can help them find a renewed sense of meaning and direction, while also equipping them with practical skills that can benefit them in their future careers."
As Tours of Duty continues to expand its operations and reach, the organization seeks the support of individuals, businesses, and the wider community. Donations and contributions are crucial in enabling the organization to continue its mission of honoring fallen heroes, empowering veterans, and bringing solace to families affected by the loss of their loved ones.
For more information about Tours of Duty and how to get involved, please visit www.toursofduty.org or contact expeditions@toursofduty.org.
Contact
Tours of DutyContact
Amanda Rutledge
202-787-8807
https://www.toursofduty.org
Amanda Rutledge
202-787-8807
https://www.toursofduty.org
Categories