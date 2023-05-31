Merger Finalized Between NDASA and DATIA
The National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association (NDASA) has completed a merger with the Drug and Alcohol Testing Industry Association (DATIA), forming the largest trade association in the U.S. representing the nation's drug and alcohol testing industry.
Washington, DC, May 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association (NDASA), the largest trade association representing the Nation’s drug and alcohol testing industry, announced that it had completed the merger of the Drug and Alcohol Testing Industry Association (DATIA) into NDASA.
This merger will result in all DATIA members, DATIA training programs and accreditations being transferred to and managed under the NDASA organization effective June 1, 2023. In conjunction with the merger DATIA will no longer operate and all member benefits and services will now be provided by NDASA.
NDASA Chairman James A. Greer stated, “With this merger and the combining of our memberships and resources, our association’s ability to represent the interests of the Nation’s drug and alcohol testing industry has been greatly enhanced while NDASA’s mission of serving our members and industry stakeholders remains the same.”
Kelly Dobbins, DATIA President, in her remarks at the NDASA conference, which was held recently in Bellevue, WA, stated, “We are looking forward to DATIA merging into NDASA and the many opportunities which this merger will provide while also recognizing the many contributions DATIA has made over the last 28 years.”
Jo McGuire, NDASA Executive Director, stated “NDASA is looking forward to welcoming the membership of DATIA and serving their needs with the highest degree of commitment which has been the foundation of NDASA since the beginning of our association.”
The National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association is a non-profit 501c6 trade association providing training and certification, community and governmental advocacy, networking opportunities and resources to the Nation’s drug and alcohol testing industry. Membership includes laboratories, physicians, substance abuse professionals, employers, HR professionals and those providing drug and alcohol testing services that help maintain safe and healthy work spaces, communities and families.
This merger will result in all DATIA members, DATIA training programs and accreditations being transferred to and managed under the NDASA organization effective June 1, 2023. In conjunction with the merger DATIA will no longer operate and all member benefits and services will now be provided by NDASA.
NDASA Chairman James A. Greer stated, “With this merger and the combining of our memberships and resources, our association’s ability to represent the interests of the Nation’s drug and alcohol testing industry has been greatly enhanced while NDASA’s mission of serving our members and industry stakeholders remains the same.”
Kelly Dobbins, DATIA President, in her remarks at the NDASA conference, which was held recently in Bellevue, WA, stated, “We are looking forward to DATIA merging into NDASA and the many opportunities which this merger will provide while also recognizing the many contributions DATIA has made over the last 28 years.”
Jo McGuire, NDASA Executive Director, stated “NDASA is looking forward to welcoming the membership of DATIA and serving their needs with the highest degree of commitment which has been the foundation of NDASA since the beginning of our association.”
The National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association is a non-profit 501c6 trade association providing training and certification, community and governmental advocacy, networking opportunities and resources to the Nation’s drug and alcohol testing industry. Membership includes laboratories, physicians, substance abuse professionals, employers, HR professionals and those providing drug and alcohol testing services that help maintain safe and healthy work spaces, communities and families.
Contact
National Drug and Alcohol Screening AssociationContact
Jo McGuire
888-316-3272
www.ndasa.com
Jo McGuire
888-316-3272
www.ndasa.com
Categories