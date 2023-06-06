NYC Art Week Takes Place June 22-28, 2023
The second annual NYC Art Week by The Culture Candy takes place June 22-28, 2023, with the stand out exhibit "heART of NY" out of Chelsea Market for the full month of June. The NYC Art Week guide can be found on nycartweek.info and includes restaurants, galleries, museums, and other exhibitions.
New York, NY, June 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- NYC Art Week, a week-long celebration of art, takes place June 22 to 28, 2023.
The NYC Art Week guide is free and available at nycartweek.info.
The NYC Art Week guide provides a comprehensive list of the exciting exhibitions taking place throughout the week. New Yorkers can discover a wealth of information about the participating artists and their remarkable works, throughout the city's vibrant art scene. The guide includes an array of artsy restaurant picks scattered across NYC, including hidden gems like Lamia Fish Market and BQE Fitness, where health clubs beautifully display captivating artwork.
One of the standout exhibitions, "The heART of NY," takes place at Chelsea Market throughout the entire month of June. This extraordinary showcase features an exceptional lineup of artists, including Bitter Darlings, Lee Lee La Cubana, Michelle Buser, MC Hewlett, Zalika Zeni, VICENTY, Robyn Ivy, Amore y Energia, Annette Back, Hillary Mizrachi, Maria Paula Rodriguez, Julia Ambros, Deco Popz, Third Eye Theory Jonathan Wendt, and Brilliant Headz.
To kick off NYC Art Week, the closing reception of the Chelsea Market exhibition will lead to the grand opening at ARTECHOUSE in Chelsea on June 23, 2023, from 5pm to 7pm. Tickets for the opening reception, available on the NYC Art Week website, include a refreshing cocktail to enhance the experience.
NYC Art Week welcomes an array of other notable artists to this year's cohort, including Sandra Jockus, Quanaisha Stafford, and Donuts and Henny, among others. Their innovative and thought-provoking creations will leave a lasting impression on all attendees.
For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact: The Culture Candy at info@theculturecandy.com.
About NYC Art Week: NYC Art Week is an annual event that showcases the rich and diverse artistic landscape of New York City. The week-long celebration brings together artists, galleries, museums, theaters, and other creative spaces, offering a platform to showcase their work to a wider audience. NYC Art Week aims to foster cultural exchange, support emerging talent, and promote the city's vibrant arts scene.
The NYC Art Week guide is free and available at nycartweek.info.
The NYC Art Week guide provides a comprehensive list of the exciting exhibitions taking place throughout the week. New Yorkers can discover a wealth of information about the participating artists and their remarkable works, throughout the city's vibrant art scene. The guide includes an array of artsy restaurant picks scattered across NYC, including hidden gems like Lamia Fish Market and BQE Fitness, where health clubs beautifully display captivating artwork.
One of the standout exhibitions, "The heART of NY," takes place at Chelsea Market throughout the entire month of June. This extraordinary showcase features an exceptional lineup of artists, including Bitter Darlings, Lee Lee La Cubana, Michelle Buser, MC Hewlett, Zalika Zeni, VICENTY, Robyn Ivy, Amore y Energia, Annette Back, Hillary Mizrachi, Maria Paula Rodriguez, Julia Ambros, Deco Popz, Third Eye Theory Jonathan Wendt, and Brilliant Headz.
To kick off NYC Art Week, the closing reception of the Chelsea Market exhibition will lead to the grand opening at ARTECHOUSE in Chelsea on June 23, 2023, from 5pm to 7pm. Tickets for the opening reception, available on the NYC Art Week website, include a refreshing cocktail to enhance the experience.
NYC Art Week welcomes an array of other notable artists to this year's cohort, including Sandra Jockus, Quanaisha Stafford, and Donuts and Henny, among others. Their innovative and thought-provoking creations will leave a lasting impression on all attendees.
For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact: The Culture Candy at info@theculturecandy.com.
About NYC Art Week: NYC Art Week is an annual event that showcases the rich and diverse artistic landscape of New York City. The week-long celebration brings together artists, galleries, museums, theaters, and other creative spaces, offering a platform to showcase their work to a wider audience. NYC Art Week aims to foster cultural exchange, support emerging talent, and promote the city's vibrant arts scene.
Contact
NYC Art Week by The Culture CandyContact
Crystal Bissessar
347-871-8222
nycartweek.info
crystal@theculturecandy.com
Crystal Bissessar
347-871-8222
nycartweek.info
crystal@theculturecandy.com
Categories