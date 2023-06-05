Inspired Solutions Welcomes Rick Pina as COO and CRO, Expanding Leadership Team
Former Army CTO and Executive from Worldwide Technology Joins Inspired Solutions
Manassas, VA, June 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Inspired Solutions, a leading provider of innovative technology and logistics solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Rick Piña as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Rick will be pivotal in driving Inspired Solutions' growth and operational excellence.
Rick Piña joins Inspired Solutions following a successful tenure of eight years at World Wide Technology (WWT), where he held key leadership positions, contributing significantly to the success and expansion of the public sector division. In addition to being a sales leader, he also led in various other roles, including representing the company in public forums and serving as a diversity champion, seeking to make a positive impact in the lives of employees and the communities in which they live, work, and play, helping to make WWT a great place to work for all.
Before his time at WWT, Pina proudly served in the U.S. Army for an illustrious 25-year career, during which he was appointed the Army's first Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Pina's exceptional leadership and technological acumen played a vital role in shaping the Army's high-tech capabilities and modernization efforts during his tenure at the Pentagon. Rick was a trailblazer in the U.S. Army Warrant Officer community, and he still serves that community to this day.
Rick Piña brings decades of technology and leadership expertise to Inspired Solutions. He will apply his tireless work ethic and strategic vision to the success of Inspired.
"I am immensely thankful for my time at WWT and am very excited to join Inspired Solutions. What the team at Inspired has grown into in just a few years is extremely impressive, and I hope to help fuel continued growth," said Rick Pina. "Inspired Solutions has a stellar reputation for its commitment to excellence, and I am honored to be part of this remarkable team."
As the new COO and CRO of Inspired Solutions, Pina will be responsible for driving operational efficiency into the day-to-day operations. Additionally, he will spearhead Inspired Solutions' revenue growth strategy, leveraging his extensive experience to drive new business opportunities and expand the company's market presence.
"We are delighted to welcome Rick Piña to Inspired Solutions as our new COO and CRO," said Isabella Piña, Founder and CEO of Inspired Solutions. "I am married to the man, so I have had a front-row seat for his career. I know how much passion and energy he puts into all he does, and I am very thankful that he will now serve on the Inspired Leadership team. We are all thrilled to have him. Rick's remarkable track record and exceptional leadership skills make him the perfect fit for our executive team. We are confident that his strategic vision and operational expertise will continue to grow as we innovate and elevate our services."
About Inspired Solutions, Inc.
Inspired Solutions is a Minority, Woman, and Service-Disabled Veteran Owned small business that provides world-class information technology (IT) services and material logistics solutions to meet its customers' business and operational needs. Inspired Solutions acts as a partner and IT reseller to alleviate its customers of the sourcing burden involved in significant projects. Through its partnerships with dozens of manufacturers and distributors nationwide, its sourcing team leverages buying power and relationships to provide equipment and supplies on time and within budget. Inspired Solutions also offers aligned solutions that are scalable to meet administrative, human resource, operational support, and facilities support needs. Inspired Solutions employs workforce solutions that engage and retain satisfied customers and employees. For more information, visit https://inspired-us.com/.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Karen McCleary
Client Services Executive Coordinator,
Mobile | 540-429-0334
Email | kmccleary@inspired-us.com
Rick Piña joins Inspired Solutions following a successful tenure of eight years at World Wide Technology (WWT), where he held key leadership positions, contributing significantly to the success and expansion of the public sector division. In addition to being a sales leader, he also led in various other roles, including representing the company in public forums and serving as a diversity champion, seeking to make a positive impact in the lives of employees and the communities in which they live, work, and play, helping to make WWT a great place to work for all.
Before his time at WWT, Pina proudly served in the U.S. Army for an illustrious 25-year career, during which he was appointed the Army's first Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Pina's exceptional leadership and technological acumen played a vital role in shaping the Army's high-tech capabilities and modernization efforts during his tenure at the Pentagon. Rick was a trailblazer in the U.S. Army Warrant Officer community, and he still serves that community to this day.
Rick Piña brings decades of technology and leadership expertise to Inspired Solutions. He will apply his tireless work ethic and strategic vision to the success of Inspired.
"I am immensely thankful for my time at WWT and am very excited to join Inspired Solutions. What the team at Inspired has grown into in just a few years is extremely impressive, and I hope to help fuel continued growth," said Rick Pina. "Inspired Solutions has a stellar reputation for its commitment to excellence, and I am honored to be part of this remarkable team."
As the new COO and CRO of Inspired Solutions, Pina will be responsible for driving operational efficiency into the day-to-day operations. Additionally, he will spearhead Inspired Solutions' revenue growth strategy, leveraging his extensive experience to drive new business opportunities and expand the company's market presence.
"We are delighted to welcome Rick Piña to Inspired Solutions as our new COO and CRO," said Isabella Piña, Founder and CEO of Inspired Solutions. "I am married to the man, so I have had a front-row seat for his career. I know how much passion and energy he puts into all he does, and I am very thankful that he will now serve on the Inspired Leadership team. We are all thrilled to have him. Rick's remarkable track record and exceptional leadership skills make him the perfect fit for our executive team. We are confident that his strategic vision and operational expertise will continue to grow as we innovate and elevate our services."
About Inspired Solutions, Inc.
Inspired Solutions is a Minority, Woman, and Service-Disabled Veteran Owned small business that provides world-class information technology (IT) services and material logistics solutions to meet its customers' business and operational needs. Inspired Solutions acts as a partner and IT reseller to alleviate its customers of the sourcing burden involved in significant projects. Through its partnerships with dozens of manufacturers and distributors nationwide, its sourcing team leverages buying power and relationships to provide equipment and supplies on time and within budget. Inspired Solutions also offers aligned solutions that are scalable to meet administrative, human resource, operational support, and facilities support needs. Inspired Solutions employs workforce solutions that engage and retain satisfied customers and employees. For more information, visit https://inspired-us.com/.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Karen McCleary
Client Services Executive Coordinator,
Mobile | 540-429-0334
Email | kmccleary@inspired-us.com
Contact
Inspired Solutions, Inc.Contact
Karen McCleary
7065645271
inspired-us.com
Karen McCleary
7065645271
inspired-us.com
Categories