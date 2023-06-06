Nika Corporate Housing Partners with New Beginnings of Tampa to Support Homeless Veterans
Tampa, FL, June 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Nika Corporate Housing, a leading provider of fully furnished corporate apartments, today announced a significant donation to New Beginnings of Tampa, a homeless veterans relief charity. In an effort to aid veterans struggling with homelessness, Nika Corporate Housing is donating furniture, bedding, linens, household items, and personal care items.
New Beginnings of Tampa is known for providing veterans with temporary housing and valuable resources such as life skills training, counseling, recovery services, employment assistance, and permanent housing services, equipping them with the necessary tools to rebuild their lives.
Dominique "Nika" Cagle, founder and owner of Nika Corporate Housing, reflected on the initiative, saying, "As the wife of a retired Air Force combat veteran, we are honored to be able to support this worthy cause. We are blessed to be able to provide these items, and pray that in some small way they can help our homeless veterans make their life easier so that they can focus on their personal recovery."
The need for such initiatives is apparent, with a federal study revealing that veterans are 50% more likely to become homeless than other Americans. Furthermore, data from the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness indicates that Florida ranks second in the country for the number of homeless veterans, following California.
Nika Corporate Housing's generous donation to New Beginnings of Tampa reflects their unwavering commitment to supporting our veterans and making a significant impact in their community.
About Nika Corporate Housing
Nika Corporate Housing offers fully furnished apartments for short-term or extended stays. Their properties, designed with a personal touch, aim to make individuals, families, and corporations feel at home. Founded by Dominique "Nika" Cagle, the company consistently strives to have a positive influence within the community, particularly in supporting veterans and those in need.
For more information on Nika Corporate Housing and its ongoing community outreach initiatives, please visit www.nikacorporatehousing.com.
About New Beginnings of Tampa
New Beginnings of Tampa is a non-profit organization committed to providing aid and resources to homeless veterans. Their mission is to offer temporary housing, life skills training, counseling, recovery, employment assistance, and permanent housing services, thereby supporting veterans in their journey towards a stable and fulfilling life.
https://www.newbeginningsoftampa.org/
Contact
