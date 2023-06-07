Rick Santella Honored as a Professional of the Year for 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Sicklerville, NJ, June 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Rick Santella of Sicklerville, New Jersey has been named a Professional of the Year for 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding achievements and contributions in the field of finance.
About Rick Santella
With over 40 years’ experience, Rick Santella is the senior vice president, financial advisor at Wells Fargo Advisors, a national financial service located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania providing financial investment and other related services. Santella is responsible for all financial matters including IRA's, estate planning, annuities, tax efficient investing, retirement planning, and income strategies. He collaborates with hard-working individuals and their families, from the trades to professionals to business owners, to help them build and preserve their wealth and realize their unique vision of the future. His holistic approach includes strategies for retirement planning, income generation, asset protection, insurance and more. Santella educates his clients on the best means of financial investing for their individual needs.
Prior to his role at Wells Fargo, Santella worked at Kidder Peabody & Co, Inc. from 1980 through 1989, CoreStates Financial from 1989 through 1996, Wachovia Securities from 1996 through 2008, Janney Montgomery Scott from 2008 through 2011, and Morgan Stanley from 2011 through 2021.
“I believe in the value of living a life of service and it is my mission to make a difference in my professional and personal endeavors,” said Santella. “I consider it an honor to help clients in their financial endeavors, and am deeply satisfied knowing I am a part of helping my clients reach their goals.”
An esteemed industry leader, Santella has been featured on the cover of Philadelphia Suburban Magazine in 2019 and 2021. He has been honored by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide, Marquis Who's Who, and received the Philadelphia Magazine Five Star Wealth Manager Award annually from 2013-2022.
Born and raised in Philadelphia, Rick has lived in South Jersey since 1998. He and his wife Maria have three grown children, Lauren, Lindsey, and Sean. An animal lover, his wife owns a pet grooming salon and they always have dogs around the house. He is actively involved with several fraternal community groups and is also an ordained minister.
When he is not working, Rick enjoys history, cooking, travel, pet therapy, holistic healing studies, reading, community fund raising involvement, and spending time with friends and family.
For further information, contact: home.wellsfargoadvisors.com/Rick.Santella
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
