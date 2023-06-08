CHALK Digital Acquires Unique Homes
CHALK Digital, a leading provider of adtech for targeted local digital marketing, is acquiring the leading luxury property showcase magazine, Unique Homes.
San Diego, CA, June 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- CHALK Digital today announced the acquisition of Unique Homes, the leading luxury property magazine, from duPont Publishing. The company will operate as an independent subsidiary, allowing it to continue its publication products, including the flagship Unique Homes and custom publications for leading real estate companies Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Coldwell Banker Real Estate, and Luxury Portfolio International. The addition of industry-leading digital technologies from CHALK Digital will enable an entirely new generation of marketing services and integrated products found nowhere else.
Unique Homes, with 52 years of heritage serving the property marketing needs of luxury brands, brokers, and agents, is unmatched in understanding the needs of buyers and sellers across the luxury segment. The company’s print magazines and personalized direct-mail publication, The High End, are distributed in all 50 states and 80 countries internationally.
“We look forward to continuing the long tradition of exceptional print magazine publications that has been the hallmark of Unique Homes for over 50 years,” said Craig Hagopian, Chief Executive Officer of CHALK Digital. “We were especially excited that we were able to bring the entire editorial, production, and sales operations over to the newly established company to ensure a smooth customer transition. The addition of digital technology will significantly broaden our ability to bring awareness to the thousands of luxury property listings showcased in these magazines, which are a key resource for real estate brokerages and agents marketing properties for a very selective, and discerning, clientele. Property Technology, or PropTech, is an exciting growth opportunity for our business, and this acquisition further establishes our role as the leading provider of luxury property marketing.”
“Unique Homes has long been the most trusted brand in luxury property marketing, supporting the advertising needs of leading real estate agents nationwide,” added Kathleen Carlin-Russell and Bruce Griset, Co-Publishers. “Our deep reach into the luxury segment and unparalleled access to the creative assets used to showcase luxury properties provide the ideal foundation for the extended digital reach that is quickly becoming an expected part of property marketing. The entire team welcomes the opportunity to work with such a forward-thinking digital company, and we look forward to further serving our large customer base with revolutionary new products adding extended visibility for these luxury properties.”
CHALK Digital is an international provider of highly targeted and high-performing local advertising for the real estate, recruiting, education, restaurant, and automotive industries. Our comprehensive marketing technology platform integrates with our clients’ infrastructure, providing automated ad creation and execution to reach both existing customers and prospects with timely, relevant messaging.
Unique Homes is the real estate industry leader in providing visibility for luxury properties across the US, with 52 years of operating success. The company’s many publications provide brokers and agents with an unmatched residential showcase that reaches a highly prized audience of the most affluent home buyers. The company’s products are distributed through a combination of subscriptions, newsstand sales, direct mail, and insertion into other broad-interest publications.
Unique Homes, with 52 years of heritage serving the property marketing needs of luxury brands, brokers, and agents, is unmatched in understanding the needs of buyers and sellers across the luxury segment. The company’s print magazines and personalized direct-mail publication, The High End, are distributed in all 50 states and 80 countries internationally.
“We look forward to continuing the long tradition of exceptional print magazine publications that has been the hallmark of Unique Homes for over 50 years,” said Craig Hagopian, Chief Executive Officer of CHALK Digital. “We were especially excited that we were able to bring the entire editorial, production, and sales operations over to the newly established company to ensure a smooth customer transition. The addition of digital technology will significantly broaden our ability to bring awareness to the thousands of luxury property listings showcased in these magazines, which are a key resource for real estate brokerages and agents marketing properties for a very selective, and discerning, clientele. Property Technology, or PropTech, is an exciting growth opportunity for our business, and this acquisition further establishes our role as the leading provider of luxury property marketing.”
“Unique Homes has long been the most trusted brand in luxury property marketing, supporting the advertising needs of leading real estate agents nationwide,” added Kathleen Carlin-Russell and Bruce Griset, Co-Publishers. “Our deep reach into the luxury segment and unparalleled access to the creative assets used to showcase luxury properties provide the ideal foundation for the extended digital reach that is quickly becoming an expected part of property marketing. The entire team welcomes the opportunity to work with such a forward-thinking digital company, and we look forward to further serving our large customer base with revolutionary new products adding extended visibility for these luxury properties.”
CHALK Digital is an international provider of highly targeted and high-performing local advertising for the real estate, recruiting, education, restaurant, and automotive industries. Our comprehensive marketing technology platform integrates with our clients’ infrastructure, providing automated ad creation and execution to reach both existing customers and prospects with timely, relevant messaging.
Unique Homes is the real estate industry leader in providing visibility for luxury properties across the US, with 52 years of operating success. The company’s many publications provide brokers and agents with an unmatched residential showcase that reaches a highly prized audience of the most affluent home buyers. The company’s products are distributed through a combination of subscriptions, newsstand sales, direct mail, and insertion into other broad-interest publications.
Contact
CHALK DigitalContact
Mike Lang
678-575-0278
www.chalkdigital.com
Mike Lang
678-575-0278
www.chalkdigital.com
Categories