Dream Street Reunites for Powerful New Song "Smile" - A Poignant Tribute to Chris

Beloved boy band Dream Street is set to release "Smile," a heartfelt tribute to their late member Chris. The song, their first original in over 20 years, embraces the joy and spirit of lost loved ones. Reuniting for this emotional track, the band aims to honor Chris's memory and provide solace to their fans and others who've experienced loss. Accompanied by a touching music video, the release celebrates their friendship and resonates with the enduring spirit of Dream Street.