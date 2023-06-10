Dream Street Reunites for Powerful New Song "Smile" - A Poignant Tribute to Chris
Beloved boy band Dream Street is set to release "Smile," a heartfelt tribute to their late member Chris. The song, their first original in over 20 years, embraces the joy and spirit of lost loved ones. Reuniting for this emotional track, the band aims to honor Chris's memory and provide solace to their fans and others who've experienced loss. Accompanied by a touching music video, the release celebrates their friendship and resonates with the enduring spirit of Dream Street.
Bayside, NY, June 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dream Street, the beloved American boy band from the early 2000’s, is set to release a new song titled "Smile" on June 11, marking a poignant tribute to their fallen member, Chris, who tragically passed away three years ago. This highly anticipated release will be the band's first original song in over 20 years and serves as a heartfelt remembrance of their dear friend and bandmate.
"Smile" is a powerful composition that encapsulates the joy and spirit of loved ones passed. The song was written by the songwriting duo, City Country, which consists of bandmate Greg Raposo and Ed Kulich.
Dream Street's east coast members Greg, Frankie, and Matt reunited to record "Smile." Their decision to release "Smile" on Chris's birthday holds a significant meaning for the band. When asked about the emotional process of creating "Smile," Greg, Frankie, and Matt expressed their heartfelt commitment to honoring Chris's memory. Their hope is that "Smile" will not only touch the hearts of Dream Street fans but also serve as a healing anthem for those who have experienced loss.
Dream Street rose to fame in the late 1990s, captivating audiences worldwide with their infectious pop sound and youthful energy. Despite disbanding in 2002, their music has continued to resonate with a dedicated fan-base, and their reunion for "Smile" is making many dreams come true.
The release of "Smile" will be accompanied by a music video that pays tribute to Chris's life, featuring cherished memories and personal moments shared by the band. Fans can expect an emotional journey that celebrates the vibrant spirit of their beloved friend and honors the lasting impact he had on their lives.
Dream Street and their management team express their deep gratitude to the fans who have supported them throughout the years, and for their unwavering love and dedication. "Smile" is a testament to the enduring spirit of Dream Street and a celebration of the life of their fallen member, Chris.
"Smile" will be available for streaming and download on all major music platforms on June 11.
