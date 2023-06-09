World Famous Parelli Ranch Up for Auction
One of the finest horse ranches visited by people from across the globe for decades is now for sale at auction in Colorado. Pat Parelli found this property to be the perfect home for his Natural Horsemanship Institute. Its remarkable features and the ranch are a testament to Pat's unwavering commitment, making it an ideal fit for experienced horsemen or passionate equestrian enthusiasts.
Pagosa Springs, CO, June 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Parelli Ranch, the famed home of Parelli Natural Horsemanship, is up for auction on June 30 in Pagosa Springs, Colorado. This world-renowned property was owned by the legendary horse trainer, Pat Parelli.
For decades people have come from across the globe to visit this renowned ranch, truly a horse lover’s destination that offers an opportunity for horsemanship and education from Pat Parelli. Since moving to the property in 1995, Parelli has remodeled the house, installed roads, and constructed several buildings, arenas, corrals, and more. Pat’s hard work is evident when one sees the property and the ranch is a testament to his dedication, making it a perfect fit for a seasoned horseman or equestrian enthusiast.
Born in 1954 in Livermore, California, Parelli developed a passion for horsemanship in his youth and began participating in the rodeo circuit. In the ’70s and early ’80s, Parelli challenged himself to begin training mules and rose to public prominence. His success in professional rodeos led to a mentorship with Troy Henry, where he was taught to be not just a horse trainer, but a horseman. Since, Parelli has traveled the world to conduct clinics in front of millions, even including President Ronald Reagan, Tom Selleck, Tony Robbins, and the Queen of England. Eventually, Parelli found the perfect home for Parelli Natural Horsemanship and settled into the now-famed ranch in Pagosa Springs.
The ranch consists of 318± acres of deeded land and 328± acres of state-leased land (transferable, but subject to approval), leaving the possibilities wide open. It features rolling grass meadows and wooded hillsides bordering the San Juan National Forest. With plenty of pasture for grazing cattle, the sub-irrigated meadows in the valley could also be put back into hay production if desired. The property has multiple spring-fed ponds, depending on the season, and the property includes horse and livestock-friendly “saw buck” fencing.
The property has the potential to easily host multiple events simultaneously while attendees can stay on-site in one of the guest cabins, RV sites, or camping areas. The ranch includes numerous outdoor stalls, round pens, tack rooms, wash bays, training areas, two full-size arenas, one covered warm-up or training arena, a 12-stall horse barn with a tack room, and two lean-to horse stalls beside the covered arena. The main home on the ranch is log-sided with quality finishes including tiled floors and solid granite slab kitchen counters. A peaceful covered patio with a fire pit and outdoor furniture on the south side provides the perfect place to spend the evenings as the sun goes down over the scenic landscape.
One of the greatest features of the ranch is also its close proximity to Pagosa Springs. In just five minutes, you can go from riding your horses on miles of mountainous trails to sitting on the patio of a restaurant lining the quaint main street.
“This property offers excellent opportunities for anyone looking for a summer trophy ranch with breathtaking views or someone wanting to operate an equine operation,” says United Country Western Land & Lifestyle Properties owner/broker, Rob Gash.
“This is one of those special pieces of property that when you get on it, you just feel the energy here, you can see the views, you can feel the wilderness, It really does have everything you need,” Pat Parelli describes the ranch.
About United Country
United Country Real Estate is the largest ranch real estate company nationwide and a leading, fully integrated network of conventional and auction real estate professionals. The company has been an innovator in lifestyle, ranch, farmland, and country real estate marketing since 1925. United Country supports a combined network of nearly 500 offices and 6,000 real estate professionals across the nation, with a unique, comprehensive marketing program that includes the highest ranked and largest portfolios of specialty property marketing websites, the largest real estate marketing services company, an extensive buyer database of over one million opt-in buyers and exclusive global advertising of properties.
