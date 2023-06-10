Holden House B&b Hits Longevity Milestone – 37 Years of Hospitality and Staying Power
An appropriate anniversary designation for an inn that has itself, received recognition for the “Best Bed & Breakfast Inn for an Anniversary” by Inn Traveler Magazine. Holden House has the distinction of being one of the longest established B&Bs in the state of Colorado operated under the same ownership since Sallie and Welling Clark started the business in 1986.
Colorado Springs, CO, June 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- This year on June 9, 2023, Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn celebrated its 37th Anniversary of exceptional guest service in the B&B industry. An appropriate anniversary designation for an inn that has itself, received recognition for the “Best Bed & Breakfast Inn for an Anniversary” by Inn Traveler Magazine. Holden House has the distinction of being one of the longest established B&Bs in the state of Colorado operated under the same ownership since Sallie and Welling Clark started the business in 1986. Other awards over the years include “Top 50 Inns in America” by Inn Times, “Best Inn Buys” from Bed and Breakfast/Country Inns Magazine, “Best of the Springs” from the Colorado Springs Gazette, “Best Of” from the Colorado Springs Independent, “Best in Business” from the Colorado Springs Business Journal, Tripadvisor’s “Travelers’ Choice”, and “Best in Housekeeping” from AAA, as well as numerous historic preservation and guest service awards.
When asked what has allowed the Clarks to continue in the B&B innkeeping business, owners Sallie and Welling Clark say that they have learned to adapt to the changing needs of the tourism and bed and breakfast industry while balancing their personal lives and employing a dedicated innkeeping staff. The love of their community and sharing the Pikes Peak region with guests, instills a continued appreciation for Colorado Springs. The Clarks are also active members of the non-profit Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado association which the Clark’s founded in 1987 and continue in leadership roles of the organization. Both Welling and Sallie successfully juggle their busy lives by being involved in the community, local politics and the neighborhood in which they live and work.
Holden House hits the 37th year milestone in 2023, a rare occurrence in today’s hospitality environment. The Clarks continue to maintain the same ownership since first opening in 1986 as the historic Westside’s first B&B in Colorado Springs. The Clarks well remember their first guests, a couple from Silverton, CO and young honeymooners on their way to Fort Huachuca, AZ to start their new life as a married couple in the Army. Prior to opening, the inn underwent extensive renovation with the daunting replacement of the home’s foundation, heating, plumbing, and electrical work in 1985 and successfully achieved city zoning approvals with support from adjacent neighbors. Improvements have continued year-after-year, including fresh coats of exterior paint and updated sidewalks in front of the adjacent Rose Victorian this year. The Clarks recalled opening day at the inn. “While the sidewalks had been completed, our lawn and garden was awaiting installation”, said Sallie. “Thankfully, our first guests were not deterred and I remember sending after photos to our first guests to share our finished landscaped exterior. We also transplanted heirloom tea roses from the side of the house to the front garden, which not only survived, they thrive today with beautiful pink blossoms each summer.”
Holden House opened in 1986 with three guest rooms and one house, and today features three side-by-side Victorians and six guest suites. Holden House offers six spacious guest suites, each with private bath, sitting area, and a gourmet full breakfast is included. Special packages include an optional ensuite breakfast, fireplaces and private label amenities. Each of the suites are individually appointed with their own style; four-poster beds, oversized tubs, open Victorian turret, hand painted murals, private balconies and more. The inn caters to those seeking a romantic getaway while also providing excellent accommodations as a boutique-style inn for business travelers with free WiFi, cable TV, off-street parking, full breakfast and a convenient business center all close to the historic district of Old Colorado City in Colorado Springs and a few miles from quaint Manitou Springs.
For more information on Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn visit www.HoldenHouse.com or call 719-471-3980. The website also features information on inn specials and packages, favorite recipe and travel blog and details on Holden House and the Pikes Peak region. An inn-tour video is included on the website and you can also find the inn on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Pinterest and Instagram. Guests are also encouraged to #BookDirect on the official HoldenHouse.com website to provide the best options for rates and packages.
When asked what has allowed the Clarks to continue in the B&B innkeeping business, owners Sallie and Welling Clark say that they have learned to adapt to the changing needs of the tourism and bed and breakfast industry while balancing their personal lives and employing a dedicated innkeeping staff. The love of their community and sharing the Pikes Peak region with guests, instills a continued appreciation for Colorado Springs. The Clarks are also active members of the non-profit Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado association which the Clark’s founded in 1987 and continue in leadership roles of the organization. Both Welling and Sallie successfully juggle their busy lives by being involved in the community, local politics and the neighborhood in which they live and work.
Holden House hits the 37th year milestone in 2023, a rare occurrence in today’s hospitality environment. The Clarks continue to maintain the same ownership since first opening in 1986 as the historic Westside’s first B&B in Colorado Springs. The Clarks well remember their first guests, a couple from Silverton, CO and young honeymooners on their way to Fort Huachuca, AZ to start their new life as a married couple in the Army. Prior to opening, the inn underwent extensive renovation with the daunting replacement of the home’s foundation, heating, plumbing, and electrical work in 1985 and successfully achieved city zoning approvals with support from adjacent neighbors. Improvements have continued year-after-year, including fresh coats of exterior paint and updated sidewalks in front of the adjacent Rose Victorian this year. The Clarks recalled opening day at the inn. “While the sidewalks had been completed, our lawn and garden was awaiting installation”, said Sallie. “Thankfully, our first guests were not deterred and I remember sending after photos to our first guests to share our finished landscaped exterior. We also transplanted heirloom tea roses from the side of the house to the front garden, which not only survived, they thrive today with beautiful pink blossoms each summer.”
Holden House opened in 1986 with three guest rooms and one house, and today features three side-by-side Victorians and six guest suites. Holden House offers six spacious guest suites, each with private bath, sitting area, and a gourmet full breakfast is included. Special packages include an optional ensuite breakfast, fireplaces and private label amenities. Each of the suites are individually appointed with their own style; four-poster beds, oversized tubs, open Victorian turret, hand painted murals, private balconies and more. The inn caters to those seeking a romantic getaway while also providing excellent accommodations as a boutique-style inn for business travelers with free WiFi, cable TV, off-street parking, full breakfast and a convenient business center all close to the historic district of Old Colorado City in Colorado Springs and a few miles from quaint Manitou Springs.
For more information on Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn visit www.HoldenHouse.com or call 719-471-3980. The website also features information on inn specials and packages, favorite recipe and travel blog and details on Holden House and the Pikes Peak region. An inn-tour video is included on the website and you can also find the inn on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Pinterest and Instagram. Guests are also encouraged to #BookDirect on the official HoldenHouse.com website to provide the best options for rates and packages.
Contact
Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast InnContact
Welling and Sallie Clark, Innkeepers
719-471-3980
www.HoldenHouse.com
Welling and Sallie Clark, Innkeepers
719-471-3980
www.HoldenHouse.com
Categories