Holden House B&b Hits Longevity Milestone – 37 Years of Hospitality and Staying Power

An appropriate anniversary designation for an inn that has itself, received recognition for the “Best Bed & Breakfast Inn for an Anniversary” by Inn Traveler Magazine. Holden House has the distinction of being one of the longest established B&Bs in the state of Colorado operated under the same ownership since Sallie and Welling Clark started the business in 1986.