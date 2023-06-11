The Far-Flung Adventures of Gigi Edgley
Los Angeles, CA, June 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Beautiful and super talented actor, singer and dancer Gigi Edgley has joined the FASERIPopedia family.
Work has begun on a graphic novel combined sourcebook project, co-authored by Gigi herself. Ian Dickson is doing concept art right now, and Jorge Gabotto is the main artist for the graphic novel.
http://www.gigiedgley.com
https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0249319
Gigi will be involved at every step of this amazing book and is co-writing with FASERIPopedia.
Gigi's vision is for an exciting magical adventure with real consequences and a strong story, matching the artistic and creative sensibilities of her partners at http://www.faserip.com/.
FASERIPopedia is the highest rated and most popular superhero roleplaying game in the world. Its content includes diverse inclusive and engaging content for all ages as well as related comicbooks, resources and free downloads.
Work has begun on a graphic novel combined sourcebook project, co-authored by Gigi herself. Ian Dickson is doing concept art right now, and Jorge Gabotto is the main artist for the graphic novel.
http://www.gigiedgley.com
https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0249319
Gigi will be involved at every step of this amazing book and is co-writing with FASERIPopedia.
Gigi's vision is for an exciting magical adventure with real consequences and a strong story, matching the artistic and creative sensibilities of her partners at http://www.faserip.com/.
FASERIPopedia is the highest rated and most popular superhero roleplaying game in the world. Its content includes diverse inclusive and engaging content for all ages as well as related comicbooks, resources and free downloads.
Contact
FASERIP.comContact
John Knowles
+61 0434488619
https://www.faserip.com
Darren G. Davis
TidalWave Productions
ddavis@bluewaterprod.com
John Knowles
+61 0434488619
https://www.faserip.com
Darren G. Davis
TidalWave Productions
ddavis@bluewaterprod.com
Categories