Lilburn Christian Church Announces New Senior Minister & Prepares for Community Event

Lilburn Christian Church (LCC) has announced Dr. Peter Rasor ("Dr. Pete") as the new Senior Minister. Dr. Pete brings substantial experience and fresh ideas to the role. His inaugural sermon series, "Why Are We Here?" initiated deep discussions. On June 25, 2023, LCC will host the "Grillin' and Chillin'" BBQ event, providing the community an opportunity to interact with Dr. Pete and partake in enjoyable activities, including a bouncy house for children.