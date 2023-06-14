Lilburn Christian Church Announces New Senior Minister & Prepares for Community Event
Lilburn, GA, June 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Lilburn Christian Church (LCC) has announced the appointment of Dr. Peter Rasor ("Dr. Pete") as its new Senior Minister. In conjunction with this change, LCC is preparing for the upcoming community event, the "Grillin' and Chillin'" BBQ, scheduled for June 25.
Since its establishment in 1972, LCC has grown from a modest group of six families to an active congregation of over 200 members. The church is currently revising its mission statement to reflect its ongoing commitment to fostering discipleship in Christ's name.
Dr. Pete brings to his new role two decades of experience in local church ministry and university teaching. His previous roles include serving as an assistant professor of philosophy at Grand Canyon University and associate minister at Calvary Christian Church in Sellersburg, IN. He holds an MMin and MDiv in Theology from Cincinnati Christian University and a ThM and PhD in Philosophy from The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary.
In his inaugural sermon, Dr. Pete launched a series titled "Why Are We Here?" This exploration of LCC's mission and the purpose of Christ's church marked the start of his tenure. As Senior Minister, he will concentrate on preaching, teaching, and ministering to families and young adults, in addition to hosting theological and apologetic conferences at LCC.
Discussing his appointment, Dr. Pete stated, "As I embark on this journey with LCC, I am moved by the passion and dedication of the congregation. My aim is to build upon the solid foundation laid by my predecessors, to further strengthen our commitment to discipleship and ministry."
Recently, LCC bid farewell to Tony Dyer, the Senior Minister for the past 14 years. His remarkable service was celebrated and the congregation wished him well for his future endeavors.
In the coming weeks, LCC is looking forward to hosting the "Grillin' and Chillin'" BBQ event on June 25. This event aims to bring together the community, with free BBQ and activities for children, providing an opportunity for the congregation and wider community to meet Dr. Pete and his wife, Jennifer.
About Lilburn Christian Church
Lilburn Christian Church is a non-denominational evangelical church located at 314 Arcado Road, Lilburn, GA. Worship services begin at 10:45 a.m., with Sunday school for all ages at 9:30 a.m. To learn more about the church, its mission, and its ministries, visit lilburnchristianchurch.com.
