Miles Wine Cellars Presents Wine and Food Pairing Themed Dinners
Elegant and memorable four course dinners paired with estate grown wines at Miles Wine Cellars.
Himrod, NY, June 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Miles Wine Cellars presents its highly anticipated Wine and Food Pairing Themed Dinner, which include memorable four-course dinners, thoughtfully paired with estate-grown wines from charming Miles Wine Cellars, located on the shores of Seneca Lake.
These exclusive events, include a fusion of flavors in a relaxed ambiance. With limited seating available, these themed dinners offer an intimate and unforgettable experience for wine lovers.
Here's a sneak peek at the upcoming wine-themed dinner events:
White Wine Themed Dinner: Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM
· Appetizer: Creamy Chardonnay & Cheddar Spread & Fresh Vegetables paired with Chardonnay
· Salad: Green Salad & Lemon Pesto Dressing with their famous Ghost wine
· Entree: Roast Pork Loin & Dijon Cream Sauce, Roasted Herb Potatoes paired with Dry Riesling
· Dessert: Cheesecake & Strawberry & Pineapple Sauce with Cachè Sparkling Riesling
Red Wine Themed Dinner: Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM
· Appetizer: Smoked Cheese & Tomato Bruschetta paired with Lemberger
· Salad: Green Salad & Cabernet Vinaigrette paired with Dry Rosé
· Entree: Three Cheese Baked Meaty Ziti, Marinated & Grilled Vegetables with their amazing Cabernet Franc
· Dessert: Chocolate Mousse Layer Cake & Raspberries with Treasure Port
Sweet Wine Themed Dinner: Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM
· Appetizer: Fresh Fruit and Local Cheese paired with Cachè Sparkling Riesling
· Salad: Watermelon and Feta Salad & Strawberry Shrub Dressing with Coastin' wine
· Entree: Grilled Chicken Breast, Wine BBQ Sauce, Grilled Green Beans & Bacon with their famous Call Me a Cab wine
· Dessert: Peach Wisteria Shortcake with Wisteria Blush wine
Surf and Sip Themed Dinner: Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM
· Appetizer: Creamy Crab Dip & Crackers paired with Oaked Chardonnay
· Salad: Green Salad, Chilled Shrimp & Lemon Vinaigrette with Dry Riesling
· Entree: Salmon Filet w/Cilantro & Lime, Citrus & Fresh Herbed Rice with Unoaked Chardonnay
· Dessert: Lemon Mousse with Cachè Sparkling Riesling
Tickets for these extraordinary events are available on the Miles Wine Cellars website at http://mileswinecellars.com. Priced at $96 per person, this includes dinner, wine, tax, and gratuities. Please note that substitutions may be made due to availability.
About Miles Wine Cellars: Situated on the shores of Seneca Lake, Miles Wine Cellars is a renowned winery in the Finger Lakes region. With a commitment to crafting exceptional estate-grown wines, Miles Wine Cellars takes pride in offering visitors an unparalleled tasting experience.
Note: High-resolution images and additional details are available upon request.
Contact
Don Stevens
607-243-7742
http://mileswinecellars.com
