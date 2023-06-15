Press Releases>Food & Beverage>Wine>Miles Wine Cellars>

Miles Wine Cellars Presents Wine and Food Pairing Themed Dinners

Elegant and memorable four course dinners paired with estate grown wines at Miles Wine Cellars.

Miles Wine Cellars Presents Wine and Food Pairing Themed Dinners
Himrod, NY, June 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Miles Wine Cellars presents its highly anticipated Wine and Food Pairing Themed Dinner, which include memorable four-course dinners, thoughtfully paired with estate-grown wines from charming Miles Wine Cellars, located on the shores of Seneca Lake.

These exclusive events, include a fusion of flavors in a relaxed ambiance. With limited seating available, these themed dinners offer an intimate and unforgettable experience for wine lovers.

Here's a sneak peek at the upcoming wine-themed dinner events:

White Wine Themed Dinner: Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

· Appetizer: Creamy Chardonnay & Cheddar Spread & Fresh Vegetables paired with Chardonnay
· Salad: Green Salad & Lemon Pesto Dressing with their famous Ghost wine
· Entree: Roast Pork Loin & Dijon Cream Sauce, Roasted Herb Potatoes paired with Dry Riesling
· Dessert: Cheesecake & Strawberry & Pineapple Sauce with Cachè Sparkling Riesling

Red Wine Themed Dinner: Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

· Appetizer: Smoked Cheese & Tomato Bruschetta paired with Lemberger
· Salad: Green Salad & Cabernet Vinaigrette paired with Dry Rosé
· Entree: Three Cheese Baked Meaty Ziti, Marinated & Grilled Vegetables with their amazing Cabernet Franc
· Dessert: Chocolate Mousse Layer Cake & Raspberries with Treasure Port

Sweet Wine Themed Dinner: Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

· Appetizer: Fresh Fruit and Local Cheese paired with Cachè Sparkling Riesling
· Salad: Watermelon and Feta Salad & Strawberry Shrub Dressing with Coastin' wine
· Entree: Grilled Chicken Breast, Wine BBQ Sauce, Grilled Green Beans & Bacon with their famous Call Me a Cab wine
· Dessert: Peach Wisteria Shortcake with Wisteria Blush wine

Surf and Sip Themed Dinner: Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

· Appetizer: Creamy Crab Dip & Crackers paired with Oaked Chardonnay
· Salad: Green Salad, Chilled Shrimp & Lemon Vinaigrette with Dry Riesling
· Entree: Salmon Filet w/Cilantro & Lime, Citrus & Fresh Herbed Rice with Unoaked Chardonnay
· Dessert: Lemon Mousse with Cachè Sparkling Riesling

Tickets for these extraordinary events are available on the Miles Wine Cellars website at http://mileswinecellars.com. Priced at $96 per person, this includes dinner, wine, tax, and gratuities. Please note that substitutions may be made due to availability.

About Miles Wine Cellars: Situated on the shores of Seneca Lake, Miles Wine Cellars is a renowned winery in the Finger Lakes region. With a commitment to crafting exceptional estate-grown wines, Miles Wine Cellars takes pride in offering visitors an unparalleled tasting experience.

Note: High-resolution images and additional details are available upon request.
Contact
Miles Wine Cellars
Don Stevens
607-243-7742
http://mileswinecellars.com
ContactContact
Categories