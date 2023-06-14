ProTitleUSA Acquires a Cook County, IL Research Firm
ProTitleUSA has recently acquired all assets of ARC Document Research, Inc., a title research and "boots on the ground" firm covering Cook county, IL and surrounding counties.
Jacksonville, FL, June 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- ProTitleUSA is pleased to announce that they recently acquired all assets of ARC Document Research, Inc., a title research and "boots on the ground" firm covering Cook county, IL and surrounding counties.
Over the past 15 years, ProTitleUSA heavily relied on ARC Document Research, Inc. for complex residential and commercial title search due diligence, as well as county walk-in services such as expedited Cook county tax redemption certificates and walk-in recording. They also supplied research in all Cook county in-office departments: Planning, Code Enforcement, Utilities, Recorder, etc.
"ProTitleUSA has a great working relationship with the team at ARC Document Research Inc.," says CEO of ProTitleUSA, Alex Goldovsky. "Becky and her team helped on numerous occasions to handle commercial and environmental projects with superb quality. Her team is always dependable and responsive. Most importantly, the ARC Document Research team knows ProTitleUSA's systems and procedures to provide instant impact to production."
The acquisition helps ProTitleUSA increase their volume of title search orders with respect to non-offshore compliance for government entities, banks and funds.
For further questions, please email info@protitleusa.com or call 888-878-8081.
