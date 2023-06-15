Rocky Mountain AARST Golf Tournament Set for August 9, 2023 at Arrowhead Golf Course
Join the Rocky Mountain Chapter of American Association of Radon Scientists and Technologists at this fundraising event in support of creating awareness about the health effects of radon exposure and play golf at one of the 10 most photographed golf courses in the world.
Denver, CO, June 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Registration and sponsorship opportunities are now available for the 4th annual Rocky Mountain AARST Golf Tournament on Wednesday, August 9, 2023.
Where: Arrowhead Golf Course, Littleton, Colorado
Time: 8:00 am shotgun start, 4 person scramble
Food: Breakfast and lunch
Fun: Hole contests, prizes, giveaways, and refreshments
Event Link: https://aarst-4th-annual-golf-event.perfectgolfevent.com/
Radon is a colorless, odorless, naturally occurring, radioactive gas that occurs from the breakdown of uranium in the rock and soil around one’s home. Colorado has an estimated average indoor radon level above 6.0 pCi/L, which is substantially higher than the EPA action level of 4.0 pCi/L. Radon causes 21,000 lung cancer deaths in the United States per year and approximately 500 lung cancer deaths in Colorado per year.
Funds raised at this golf tournament will help save lives by protecting the public through the promotion of radon awareness and radon testing and mitigation by qualified professionals.
The Rocky Mountain Chapter of the American Association of Radon Scientists and Technologists is dedicated to serving the educational and business needs of radon professionals and to saving lives by protecting the public through the promotion of radon awareness and radon testing and mitigation by qualified professionals.
Bryan Coy
(720) 629-9819
https://rockymtnaarst.org/
