Cuba to Host Secret Chinese Spy Base Focusing on U.S., According to News Reports
Wilmington, DE, June 20, 2023 -- A recent news report states: "Beijing agrees to pay Havana several billion dollars for eavesdropping facility...
"China and Cuba have reached a secret agreement for China to establish an electronic eavesdropping facility on the island, in a brash new geopolitical challenge by Beijing to the U.S., according to U.S. officials familiar with highly classified intelligence.
"An eavesdropping facility in Cuba, roughly 100 miles from Florida, would allow Chinese intelligence services to scoop up electronic communications throughout the southeastern U.S...
"A Chinese base with advanced military and intelligence capabilities in the U.S.’s backyard could be an unprecedented new threat." (Source: https://www.wsj.com/articles/cuba-to-host-secret-chinese-spy-base-focusing-on-u-s-b2fed0e0)
