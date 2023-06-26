Real World Interactive Media, LLC, Launches BCAST.com, a Short Form Video Platform with "Bounce Invite Video" Feature
Real World Interactive Media, LLC (RWI), announces its launch in web beta the BCAST.com short form video platform allowing users to request, post, store and share on other social media 60 second or less videos in a compelling new fashion.
Annapolis, MD, June 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- RWI CEO Mike Hodge states: "Today we launch in Beta on the web and mobile web browsers BCAST.com our social video platform with an emphasis on what we call 'invite video.' To further explain, with BCAST, using a text or email you can quickly initiate a request to friends, family or colleagues, we call it a bounce, inviting them to create a video with you providing the subject. The text directs them to click a link, which instantly enables their device to easily create a video that is returned or 'bounced back' to the requester and stored in their account. If the video is engaging enough, with one click text approval by the creator, the video can be added to the BCAST Social Video Wall and shared with other social media sites such as Facebook, TikTok, YouTube or Instagram. You can imagine the myriad of social, political and commercial uses and we’ve also pleasantly discovered teenagers love it. This is a beta launch for the web products and we have under development the mobile apps which we anticipate having in the app stores in July." Bcast Explainer video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z0i0tuYxnCI
Real World Interactive Media Group, LLCContact
Michael Hodge
202-567-7570
www.rwi.media
