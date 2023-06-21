Breakthrough Author on Chronic Pain Issues
Shari Emami is a board certified holistic health practitioner, HHP, and former fibromyalgia patient. She brings her knowledge of various healing methods and research on this condition.
Los Angeles, CA, June 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- New Book Offers Ray of Hope to Fibromyalgia Patients:
"Breaking Free From Pain
"From Struggle To Strength:
"My Own Personal Journey With Fibromyalgia and Healing Modalities"
Living with fibromyalgia can be an overwhelming and devastating experience. The news of a life filled with inflammatory pain and limited mobility due to constant fatigue can leave individuals slipping into depression. The once bright future suddenly seems obscured by a cloud of uncertainty. In the midst of this darkness, author Shari Emami has emerged as a guiding light, offering a beacon of hope to those battling fibromyalgia.
In Shar Emami's powerful and poignant new book, "Breaking Free From Pain," readers embark on an intimate and personal exploration of the author's own journey toward becoming entirely pain-free from this debilitating condition. The book not only chronicles the challenges faced but also demonstrates the unwavering strength and sheer determination required to reclaim one's life.
Through personal anecdotes, Shari Emami provides a relatable and empathetic account of the emotional rollercoaster that accompanies a fibromyalgia diagnosis. From the initial devastation and the myriad of emotions—sadness, anger, and resentment—to the inevitable question, "Why me?" readers will find solace in knowing they are not alone in their struggles.
"Breaking Free From Pain" goes beyond mere storytelling, offering practical processes, methods, and holistic approaches for fibromyalgia patients to combat this ailment. Shari Emami draws upon her own experiences and extensive research done embracing Dr. Paul Eck’s principles to provide actionable steps that empower individuals to take charge of their own well-being. The book serves as a comprehensive guide, offering a wealth of information and advice on managing pain, optimizing daily routines, incorporating exercise and nutrition, and seeking emotional support.
Readers will discover a renewed sense of hope and a roadmap toward a brighter future. Shari Emami understands firsthand the challenges faced by fibromyalgia patients and the importance of reclaiming one's life from the clutches of this chronic condition. Her compassion and unwavering support shine through the pages, serving as a source of inspiration for all those who find themselves on a similar journey.
"Breaking Free From Pain" is a testament to the indomitable human spirit and the power of resilience. It is a must-read for individuals battling fibromyalgia, their loved ones, and healthcare professionals seeking a deeper understanding of the condition.
To learn more about "Breaking Free From Pain - From Struggle to Strength" and to order a copy, please visit https://shariemami.com/my-book-on-fibromyalgia/.
Available for pre-orders. Get it now exclusively at Flintridge Bookstore in La Canada. Contact to order a copy: (818)790-0717.
For media inquiries, author interviews, or review copies, please contact:
Media Relations
818-795-7472
shariaemami@gmail.com
About the Author:
Shari Emami is an acclaimed author, advocate, and fibromyalgia survivor. Her personal journey of healing and commitment to raising awareness has touched the lives of countless individuals. Through her writing, Shari Emami aims to inspire and empower others facing similar challenges, fostering a community of support and understanding.
"Breaking Free From Pain
"From Struggle To Strength:
"My Own Personal Journey With Fibromyalgia and Healing Modalities"
Living with fibromyalgia can be an overwhelming and devastating experience. The news of a life filled with inflammatory pain and limited mobility due to constant fatigue can leave individuals slipping into depression. The once bright future suddenly seems obscured by a cloud of uncertainty. In the midst of this darkness, author Shari Emami has emerged as a guiding light, offering a beacon of hope to those battling fibromyalgia.
In Shar Emami's powerful and poignant new book, "Breaking Free From Pain," readers embark on an intimate and personal exploration of the author's own journey toward becoming entirely pain-free from this debilitating condition. The book not only chronicles the challenges faced but also demonstrates the unwavering strength and sheer determination required to reclaim one's life.
Through personal anecdotes, Shari Emami provides a relatable and empathetic account of the emotional rollercoaster that accompanies a fibromyalgia diagnosis. From the initial devastation and the myriad of emotions—sadness, anger, and resentment—to the inevitable question, "Why me?" readers will find solace in knowing they are not alone in their struggles.
"Breaking Free From Pain" goes beyond mere storytelling, offering practical processes, methods, and holistic approaches for fibromyalgia patients to combat this ailment. Shari Emami draws upon her own experiences and extensive research done embracing Dr. Paul Eck’s principles to provide actionable steps that empower individuals to take charge of their own well-being. The book serves as a comprehensive guide, offering a wealth of information and advice on managing pain, optimizing daily routines, incorporating exercise and nutrition, and seeking emotional support.
Readers will discover a renewed sense of hope and a roadmap toward a brighter future. Shari Emami understands firsthand the challenges faced by fibromyalgia patients and the importance of reclaiming one's life from the clutches of this chronic condition. Her compassion and unwavering support shine through the pages, serving as a source of inspiration for all those who find themselves on a similar journey.
"Breaking Free From Pain" is a testament to the indomitable human spirit and the power of resilience. It is a must-read for individuals battling fibromyalgia, their loved ones, and healthcare professionals seeking a deeper understanding of the condition.
To learn more about "Breaking Free From Pain - From Struggle to Strength" and to order a copy, please visit https://shariemami.com/my-book-on-fibromyalgia/.
Available for pre-orders. Get it now exclusively at Flintridge Bookstore in La Canada. Contact to order a copy: (818)790-0717.
For media inquiries, author interviews, or review copies, please contact:
Media Relations
818-795-7472
shariaemami@gmail.com
About the Author:
Shari Emami is an acclaimed author, advocate, and fibromyalgia survivor. Her personal journey of healing and commitment to raising awareness has touched the lives of countless individuals. Through her writing, Shari Emami aims to inspire and empower others facing similar challenges, fostering a community of support and understanding.
Contact
Shari EmamiContact
818-795-7472
https://www.shariemami.com
818-795-7472
https://www.shariemami.com
Categories